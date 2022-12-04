Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 4.
STB plans wellness attraction on S’pore’s southern coast
With more travellers prioritising wellness, the upcoming attraction will contribute to STB’s goal of establishing Singapore as an “urban wellness haven”.
Criticism swirls over controversial appointments in Malaysia’s new Cabinet
Political rivals and netizens have taken issue with the appointment of Umno president Zahid Hamidi as deputy prime minister, despite the latter facing 47 graft charges in court.
Dear amah, where are you: Group aids foreigners in search of their S’porean caregivers
Dozens of former Singapore expatriates around the world are going on social media to search for the domestic helpers who looked after them or their children in Singapore more than half a century ago.
Deciding on prime location BTO flats: What one year of such launches shows
Ten BTO projects have been launched under the prime location public housing model in its first year.
China’s elderly worry about Covid-19 vaccine side effects, convinced they won’t be infected
Lunch with Sumiko: Twoset Violin out to make classical music fun
In 2013, the Taiwan-born Australians decided to form TwoSet Violin to make funny videos about life as classical musicians, which they posted on social media.
World Cup: Messi magic helps send Argentina into last eight
Travelling S'poreans cheer ‘grand’ World Cup in Qatar
All of them celebrated the fact they could enjoy the quadrennial spectacle with other fans.
Kim Jong Un’s ‘most beloved child’ will be his successor: Expert
North Korean leader appears to have chosen 9-year-old Ju Ae as his successor, and is paving the way for her to become leader in due course.
World’s first clinic that aims to slow down ageing set to open in Singapore
Scientists at Centre for Healthy Longevity aim to add disease-free years to Singapore’s population.