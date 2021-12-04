Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 4, 2021.
WP leaders told Raeesah Khan to stick to the lie she had told Parliament: Committee of Privileges
Ms Khan said she was advised that there was no need for the truth to be told.
Aide, volunteer say WP leaders were not upfront about being told Raeesah Khan lied in Parliament
Ms Khan “is not a sole actor in how things transpired”, said Ms Loh Pei Ying, who was her secretarial assistant.
Raeesah Khan's testimony to parliamentary committee: Timeline of events since August
She tells committee she would have admitted to lying in Parliament if WP leaders had told her to do so.
Supply chains, interrupted: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore
ST looks at how supply chain problems have hit delivery times for everyday products.
Daily ART tests for all VTL travellers arriving in S'pore from Dec 7
Seven countries including Ireland, Norway and Poland will also be placed in a higher-risk category.
Vaccination-differentiated measures are better than mandating Covid-19 jabs
Such measures can be easily removed when Covid-19 is no longer the threat it is now, says Salma Khalik.
Money lost to non-banking phishing scams from Jan to Oct 15 times higher than in same period last year
Losses amounted to $10.4 million in first 10 months of 2021, with 1,408 cases reported, up from 456 in same period last year.
Pofma correction direction issued to Goh Meng Seng over false claims about Omicron variant
He is required to publish the correction notice on each Facebook post containing the falsehoods.
Indonesian presidential politics: Of kings, warriors and dark horses
The manoeuvres for pole position to succeed Jokowi in the 2024 polls are under way, with the likely candidates building up their profiles in different ways.
Interactive: Explore the unseen beauty of Singapore’s Southern islands
Not heading overseas because of Omicron worries or the Covid-19 surge in Europe? Explore Singapore's Southern Islands, and find out which are closed to the public.