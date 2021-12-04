Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 4, 2021.

WP leaders told Raeesah Khan to stick to the lie she had told Parliament: Committee of Privileges

Ms Khan said she was advised that there was no need for the truth to be told.

READ MORE HERE

Aide, volunteer say WP leaders were not upfront about being told Raeesah Khan lied in Parliament

Ms Khan “is not a sole actor in how things transpired”, said Ms Loh Pei Ying, who was her secretarial assistant.

READ MORE HERE

Raeesah Khan's testimony to parliamentary committee: Timeline of events since August

She tells committee she would have admitted to lying in Parliament if WP leaders had told her to do so.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

Supply chains, interrupted: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore

ST looks at how supply chain problems have hit delivery times for everyday products.

READ MORE HERE

Daily ART tests for all VTL travellers arriving in S'pore from Dec 7

Seven countries including Ireland, Norway and Poland will also be placed in a higher-risk category.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccination-differentiated measures are better than mandating Covid-19 jabs

Such measures can be easily removed when Covid-19 is no longer the threat it is now, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Money lost to non-banking phishing scams from Jan to Oct 15 times higher than in same period last year

Losses amounted to $10.4 million in first 10 months of 2021, with 1,408 cases reported, up from 456 in same period last year.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma correction direction issued to Goh Meng Seng over false claims about Omicron variant

He is required to publish the correction notice on each Facebook post containing the falsehoods.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian presidential politics: Of kings, warriors and dark horses

The manoeuvres for pole position to succeed Jokowi in the 2024 polls are under way, with the likely candidates building up their profiles in different ways.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Explore the unseen beauty of Singapore’s Southern islands

Not heading overseas because of Omicron worries or the Covid-19 surge in Europe? Explore Singapore's Southern Islands, and find out which are closed to the public.

READ MORE HERE