Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 4.

No train services on Thomson-East Coast Line on Friday morning after signalling fault

SMRT said on its Twitter page that free buses and bridging buses are provided at affected stations.

No Malaysian workers found sleeping rough in Singapore, says MOM

A newspaper report said that over 100 Malaysians were living homeless here as they could not afford rent for a room or a bed.

Lee Kuan Yew's lawyer, Kwa Kim Li, takes the stand in PM Lee's libel suit against TOC editor

Terry Xu's lawyer took Kwa Kim Li through e-mails that Xu relied on to show that Lee Kuan Yew did believe his house had been gazetted.

Can Trump pardon himself? A look at the concept of presidential pardon in US

The US Constitution is particularly vague on the matter.

US political divide spins further apart as Trump’s term ends

Biden is making all the right noises about being a leader for all Americans.

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine confers at least 3 months' immunity, study shows

Even though the number of antibodies fade over time, that's not necessarily a cause for concern, say experts.

S'pore's new Covid-19 case in dorm detected in proactive surveillance; S'porean among 8 imported

His close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed in quarantine.

Singapore factory activity expands for fifth straight month in November with surge in electronics

The electronics PMI rose 0.1 point from October to 51.1, the highest since September 2018.

Cruises to nowhere: Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is 2nd ship to sail from S'pore

Tickets for most of December are already 99% sold out.

Man who fell to death at Shaw Plaza site stepped on fragile surface hidden by concrete dust: Coroner

The worker plummeted about 5m to the basement and was found lying face down.

