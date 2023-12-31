Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2023

Updated
Published
7 min ago

HDB resale prices rising in past 4 years, outpacing private home price growth in 2020, 2021

Fuelling the resale flat price rebound was a jump in HDB resale transactions.

‘I want to live in a nursing home with my kids’: Elderly mum of four adults with special needs

Many elderly caregivers worry that their children with special needs will be forced to fend for themselves after the parents die.

‘Scary and traumatising’: S’porean recounts how husband was shot in Dec 21 Prague killing spree

Fourteen people were killed before the gunman shot himself as the police officers closed in.

Police to light up Marina Bay during New Year’s Eve countdown with crowd management lights

About 600 police officers are expected to be deployed in the area during the event.

Family raises questions over death of 23-year-old foreign worker in industrial accident

He was caught between the chassis of a concrete pump truck and a retracting outrigger at the Tengah Depot worksite.

Family fought over rag-and-bone man’s $4m house

The best laid plans can sometimes still fail when relatives choose to file lawsuits to pursue their claims.

8 crew of Chinese fishing boat missing after collision with Singapore ship on Boxing Day

All crew members on the Singapore tanker are safe, said the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore.

2023 in visual stories and digital graphics

From saying goodbye to Jurong Bird Park to how our finest sprinter found her speed – explore ST’s visual and data-driven stories in 2023.

Calls for HK singers like Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai to speak Mandarin show city’s conundrums

The singers’ array of responses to some fans’ linguistic requests have won some praise, and others, brickbats.

Best and worst things ST’s food and drinks team ate in 2023

The list includes the best emerging F&B stars that made their debut in 2023, as well as some items that might be better avoided.

