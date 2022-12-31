Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore ready to step up border measures if needed, MOH monitoring situation as China reopens
As air travel with China is progressively restored, MOH will take a cautious approach towards increasing seat capacity on planes.
Tourists from China not a Covid-19 threat to S’pore’s population: Expert
There might still be a surge in mild cases if the country sees a significant influx of Chinese travellers.
UK, France to require negative Covid-19 tests for arrivals from China
Chinese state media has called the imposition of Covid-19 tests by various countries "discriminatory”.
S’pore woman stuck for 4 days in Bukit Timah penthouse toilet after door handle broke
The bathroom’s door handle dislodged and dropped off after she pulled it shut for a shower.
More blue skies, less plastic and no school shootings: What ST foreign correspondents want for 2023
Here are The Straits Times foreign correspondents’ hopes and wishes for a better 2023.
Football: Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on two-year deal
Piano-playing food delivery rider on TikTok is self-taught
His first TikTok video at the community piano posted on Dec 24 has chalked up over 160,000 views and more than 22,000 likes.
River Valley High School student charged with murder of schoolmate took O levels in remand
One dead, another hurt after fire involving gas cylinders breaks out in Tuas
Ring in 2023 at six of the hottest heartland countdown parties
More than 20 community clubs are hosting New Year events – complete with dazzling fireworks to cap the night.