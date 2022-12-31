Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Updated
Published
45 min ago

S’pore ready to step up border measures if needed, MOH monitoring situation as China reopens

As air travel with China is progressively restored, MOH will take a cautious approach towards increasing seat capacity on planes.

READ MORE HERE

Tourists from China not a Covid-19 threat to S’pore’s population: Expert

There might still be a surge in mild cases if the country sees a significant influx of Chinese travellers.

READ MORE HERE

UK, France to require negative Covid-19 tests for arrivals from China

Chinese state media has called the imposition of Covid-19 tests by various countries "discriminatory”.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore woman stuck for 4 days in Bukit Timah penthouse toilet after door handle broke

The bathroom’s door handle dislodged and dropped off after she pulled it shut for a shower.

READ MORE HERE

More blue skies, less plastic and no school shootings: What ST foreign correspondents want for 2023

Here are The Straits Times foreign correspondents’ hopes and wishes for a better 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on two-year deal

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month following an explosive TV interview.

READ MORE HERE

Piano-playing food delivery rider on TikTok is self-taught

His first TikTok video at the community piano posted on Dec 24 has chalked up over 160,000 views and more than 22,000 likes.

READ MORE HERE

River Valley High School student charged with murder of schoolmate took O levels in remand

The now 17-year-old has been remanded since the incident on July 19, 2021.

READ MORE HERE

One dead, another hurt after fire involving gas cylinders breaks out in Tuas

About 40 people evacuated the premises before SCDF arrived.

READ MORE HERE

Ring in 2023 at six of the hottest heartland countdown parties

More than 20 community clubs are hosting New Year events – complete with dazzling fireworks to cap the night.

READ MORE HERE

