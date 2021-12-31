Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 31, 2021.

Nearly 470 people lose at least $8.5m in phishing scams involving OCBC Bank

Most of the amount was lost over the past two weeks, said the police.

Experts believe Omicron will soon displace Delta as the dominant global strain

International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.

As at last weekend, the variant has been detected in more than 110 countries.

Many diners clearing trays at coffee shops, foodcourts before new rule takes effect on Jan 1

Most diners at 10 coffee shops and three foodcourts visited by ST on Thursday cleared their tables.

Police to get new powers in the new year as amendments to Police Force Act kick in

Police officers patrolling Citylink Mall, 2 Jun 2021.

They will be legally empowered to make forced entry into any place in case of medical emergencies.

Surge in redemptions of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers as deadline draws near

The vouchers can be used for various activities until March 31 next year, provided that bookings are made by the Dec 31 deadline.

The Malaysian activist giving voice to the unspeakable

How do you discuss taboo, let alone make a difference to alleviate a related problem? A“period activist” in Malaysia is spreading the word and breaking the stigma to help women and girls from low-income families overcome menstrual poverty.

Ms Reena Awliyatul Imani Reezal Merican describes the challenges in tackling period poverty and shame in ST's series on women from Asia and the challenges they face and overcome.

Visual story: 21 news events of 2021

Here's a look at the main news events that gripped the world this year.

Four ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore amid Covid-19

The public have been urged to avoid crowded places and enjoy New Year's Eve from home, but it can still be a night to remember.

Post your first meal of 2022 on Instagram

Look out also for #firstmeal2022 posts by newsmakers and celebrities.

Share your first meal of 2022 with other Straits Times readers.

Rolex watches, iPhones, designer bags - how Thailand's billionaire football manager motivates her players

Nualphan Lamsam is a fifth-generation scion of the Lamsam family that founded Kasikornbank.

