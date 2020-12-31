Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 31.
Covid-19 one year on: Dark clouds and silver linings for Singapore amid pandemic
ST looks at how Singapore has adjusted to the dark clouds of the pandemic, and how there have also been silver linings.
Airline crew to undergo more frequent PCR tests, self-isolate after 2 SIA crew down with Covid-19
CAAS said it was tightening measures to ensure the safety and well-being of air crew and to safeguard public health in Singapore.
Preliminary tests show two more in Singapore have UK Covid-19 strain
They were among 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,569.
Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off with jabs for 40 NCID healthcare workers
Healthcare workers in other public health institutions and private hospitals are next in line to be inoculated.
Covid-19: One year on, the fight continues
This chart will show you why your personal sacrifices - no travel, stay-at-home, circuit breaker - have made all the difference this past year.
59-year-old man arrested for attempted murder, victim in stable condition
The police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit in Bedok at around 8am on Wednesday.
Britain's Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
Parliament's lower house voted 521 to 73 in favour of the deal.
Singapore must guard against complacency and manage wage disparity: Chan Chun Sing
To stay ahead of the competition, Singapore has two critical tasks at hand, said the Trade and Industry Minister.
Normanton Park developer gets green light to sell units, but with conditions
The largest and first new launch for 2021 will open for public preview on Jan 2.
Bicycles without brakes should be banned from roads and footpaths, says advisory panel
If accepted, this proposed rule could affect fixed-gear bicycles and BMX bicycles.