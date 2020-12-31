Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 31.

Covid-19 one year on: Dark clouds and silver linings for Singapore amid pandemic

ST looks at how Singapore has adjusted to the dark clouds of the pandemic, and how there have also been silver linings.

READ MORE HERE

Airline crew to undergo more frequent PCR tests, self-isolate after 2 SIA crew down with Covid-19

CAAS said it was tightening measures to ensure the safety and well-being of air crew and to safeguard public health in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Preliminary tests show two more in Singapore have UK Covid-19 strain

They were among 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,569.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off with jabs for 40 NCID healthcare workers

Healthcare workers in other public health institutions and private hospitals are next in line to be inoculated.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19: One year on, the fight continues

This chart will show you why your personal sacrifices - no travel, stay-at-home, circuit breaker - have made all the difference this past year.

READ MORE HERE

59-year-old man arrested for attempted murder, victim in stable condition

The police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit in Bedok at around 8am on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

Parliament's lower house voted 521 to 73 in favour of the deal.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore must guard against complacency and manage wage disparity: Chan Chun Sing

To stay ahead of the competition, Singapore has two critical tasks at hand, said the Trade and Industry Minister.

READ MORE HERE

Normanton Park developer gets green light to sell units, but with conditions

The largest and first new launch for 2021 will open for public preview on Jan 2.

READ MORE HERE

Bicycles without brakes should be banned from roads and footpaths, says advisory panel

If accepted, this proposed rule could affect fixed-gear bicycles and BMX bicycles.

READ MORE HERE