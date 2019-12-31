Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Its 24-hour A&E department is open to all patients, regardless of who they are, and the hospital will dispatch staff to attend to emergencies via its ambulance service, said chief executive Noel Yeo.
HDB increases solar target, enough to power 135,000 four-room flats by 2030
Advances in technology allow more solar energy to be generated from the same amount of space on HDB rooftops.
Iran seizes ship, arrests 16 Malaysians: State TV
The ship was suspected of fuel-smuggling, state media said.
Beware that message from your 'friend' on Facebook
$460,000 have been lost to conmen this year in similar Facebook scams.
In Pictures: Top Singapore photos of 2019
From pretty pink trumpet flowers dotting the island to Singapore's 54th birthday and bicentennial year events, here are ST photographers' picks of some of 2019’s best visuals.
Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out on bail in Japan, shows up in Lebanon: Reports
It was unclear how Ghosn would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.
China's Vice-Premier Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in US next week: Report
The Chinese delegation was likely to stay in the United States until the middle of next week.
China's woes look set to deepen in 2020
Ongoing issues such as tensions with the United States, and elections in protest-ridden Hong Kong and defiant Taiwan add up to an uneasy year ahead for China.
Football: Troubled Warriors FC told to sit out 2020 Singapore Premier League; club chairman rejects decision
The FAS cited the club's debts to their players and various authorities as the reason for the bombshell decision.
The Life List: Top 10 books from 2019
Fancy kicking off 2020 on a literary note?