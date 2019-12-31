Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO



Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard Road. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Its 24-hour A&E department is open to all patients, regardless of who they are, and the hospital will dispatch staff to attend to emergencies via its ambulance service, said chief executive Noel Yeo.

HDB increases solar target, enough to power 135,000 four-room flats by 2030



Solar panels on the rooftop of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) block in Ang Mo Kio. The HDB plans to more than double its capacity for solar power by 2030. PHOTO: ST FILE



Advances in technology allow more solar energy to be generated from the same amount of space on HDB rooftops.

Iran seizes ship, arrests 16 Malaysians: State TV



An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. PHOTO: REUTERS



The ship was suspected of fuel-smuggling, state media said.

Beware that message from your 'friend' on Facebook



New scams have also been on the rise in recent months, including cases where callers impersonated technical support staff. PHOTO: AFP



$460,000 have been lost to conmen this year in similar Facebook scams.

In Pictures: Top Singapore photos of 2019



People viewing the annular solar eclipse from the Kebun Baru Spring Amphitheatre in Ang Mo Kio. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



From pretty pink trumpet flowers dotting the island to Singapore's 54th birthday and bicentennial year events, here are ST photographers' picks of some of 2019’s best visuals.

Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out on bail in Japan, shows up in Lebanon: Reports



An April 2019 photo shows Carlos Ghosn leaving the Tokyo Detention House in Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS



It was unclear how Ghosn would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

China's Vice-Premier Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in US next week: Report



A photo taken on Oct 10, 2019, shows Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He departing after trade talks with the US Secretary of Treasury and US Trade Representative in Washington. PHOTO: AFP



The Chinese delegation was likely to stay in the United States until the middle of next week.

China's woes look set to deepen in 2020



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Ongoing issues such as tensions with the United States, and elections in protest-ridden Hong Kong and defiant Taiwan add up to an uneasy year ahead for China.

Football: Troubled Warriors FC told to sit out 2020 Singapore Premier League; club chairman rejects decision



The Football Association of Singapore cited Warriors FC's debts to their players and various authorities, which allegedly amount to almost $850,000, as the primary reason for instructing the club to sit out the upcoming season. PHOTO: ST FILE



The FAS cited the club's debts to their players and various authorities as the reason for the bombshell decision.

The Life List: Top 10 books from 2019



The Testaments, a hotly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, and On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous take the top two places in this year's top 10 books. PHOTOS: CHATTO & WINDUS, JONATHAN CAPE



Fancy kicking off 2020 on a literary note?

