Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Coffee, tea or coconut shake? Easier to choose healthier one from Dec 30

Nutri-Grade labelling rules kick in today and apply to drinks sold by food outlets, caterers, as well as in hotels and workplaces.

READ MORE HERE

Mitsubishi to suspend car sales in S’pore over revised emissions scheme

Cycle & Carriage said the move was driven by the stricter testing and emissions rules from Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

The Gist 2023: The biggest environment stories in Singapore

Record high temperatures and a plastic bag charge in supermarkets made the news this year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

China appoints ex-navy chief Dong Jun as new defence minister

He replaces General Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public since Aug 25.

READ MORE HERE

How a 2km rail drove 100 years of transformation on Penang Hill

Penang Hill Commission will also begin construction of a cable car system in 2024 that travels slower than the funicular.

READ MORE HERE

Woman fined for allowing mosquitoes to breed in toilet bowl blames the insects

She said that as the mosquitoes “just flew in”, she could not be held responsible for their breeding.

READ MORE HERE

Esso, Shell stations to close temporarily on Dec 31 and Jan 1 for GST system updates

The temporary closure is part of system updates to reflect the GST rate increase to 9 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Market outlook: 2024 looks good, but watch out for red flags

Singapore stocks were subdued for most of 2023 and are now looking severely undervalued, insiders said.

READ MORE HERE

Excessive use of 10-year series can be bad for students

Use of 10-year series gets problematic when pre-rehearsed answers are slavishly memorised, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Animals in Singapore had a bleak 2023 – but acts of kindness show there is hope too

With cruelty and welfare cases at an 11-year high, authorities and organisations are stepping up their game.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top