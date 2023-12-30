Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Coffee, tea or coconut shake? Easier to choose healthier one from Dec 30
Nutri-Grade labelling rules kick in today and apply to drinks sold by food outlets, caterers, as well as in hotels and workplaces.
Mitsubishi to suspend car sales in S’pore over revised emissions scheme
Cycle & Carriage said the move was driven by the stricter testing and emissions rules from Jan 1.
The Gist 2023: The biggest environment stories in Singapore
Record high temperatures and a plastic bag charge in supermarkets made the news this year.
China appoints ex-navy chief Dong Jun as new defence minister
How a 2km rail drove 100 years of transformation on Penang Hill
Penang Hill Commission will also begin construction of a cable car system in 2024 that travels slower than the funicular.
Woman fined for allowing mosquitoes to breed in toilet bowl blames the insects
She said that as the mosquitoes “just flew in”, she could not be held responsible for their breeding.
Esso, Shell stations to close temporarily on Dec 31 and Jan 1 for GST system updates
The temporary closure is part of system updates to reflect the GST rate increase to 9 per cent.
Market outlook: 2024 looks good, but watch out for red flags
Singapore stocks were subdued for most of 2023 and are now looking severely undervalued, insiders said.
Excessive use of 10-year series can be bad for students
Use of 10-year series gets problematic when pre-rehearsed answers are slavishly memorised, says the writer.
Animals in Singapore had a bleak 2023 – but acts of kindness show there is hope too
With cruelty and welfare cases at an 11-year high, authorities and organisations are stepping up their game.