Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Football: Pele, Brazilian legend of the beautiful game, dies at 82

He had been undergoing chemotherapy since he had a tumour removed from his colon last year.

No new variant has emerged from China’s Covid-19 outbreak, but it may be a matter of time: Experts

But it is not likely to matter as hundreds of short-lived variants have emerged over the past three years with very little impact, said an expert.

ICU beds in China have not crossed critical threshold: Health authority

China has been swept up in a massive wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals in major cities since it abandoned its zero-Covid policy in early December.

Man, 65, arrested for attempted murder of 37-year-old man in Marsiling Crescent

The victim was found with burn wounds and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

Singapore private home prices to rise at slower pace in 2023

Affordability will be a key concern among Singapore buyers grappling with rising rates and costs.

How Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and world’s 500 richest billionaires lost $1.88 trillion in 2022

Musk, Jeff Bezos, Zhao Changpeng and Mark Zuckerberg alone saw some US$392 billion erased from their cumulative net worth.

Opportunity in adversity: How a chicken rice hawker and technopreneur weathered 2022

Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong finds out how major challenges this year affected two people she had interviewed earlier.

Michelin Guide an insult to Malaysia’s culinary riches

Only four restaurants were awarded a star. The paltry pickings reflect broader problems about how the listings are determined, says ST's Wong Ah Yoke.

2022 year in review: Changi Airport finishes top of Asia-Pacific as it recovers slower than expected

It beat Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport by quite a distance.

New wellness spots to wind down and get pampered at

From your hair to your body, show them some love with these indulgent treatments.

