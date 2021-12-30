Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.
Singapore, China ink 14 deals as both seek to go green, tap tech
Sustainability issues and digitalisation are among the areas that both sides are keen to work on.
Panda cub Le Le's name reveal: All you need to know
Cub's name Le Le comes from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore.
Interactive: First panda cub born in S'pore - he's unbearably cute
Born in Singapore, bound for China at age two. What’s in store for our favourite bundle of fur?
S'pore's vaccination drive one year on: 87% fully vaccinated, 39% have received booster
Singapore is now one of the world's most highly vaccinated countries, with vaccinations recently rolled out for Primary 4 to 6 pupils.
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse
During the trial's closing arguments, a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime".
How a former SQ girl became Japan's popular 'giant slaying' politician
Harumi Yoshida traces her journey from vegetable seller's daughter to Tokyo MP in ST's series on women from Asia and the challenges they face and overcome.
Salvation Army sees spike in donations, appeals for items in good condition
It usually receives up to 10 tonnes of donations in kind per day, and the number triples during the month of December.
ST raises over $21k for charity in its first NFT auction
The amount, before deducting any transaction costs, will be donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.
2022: A year of fear, sorrow, hope and joy
Professor Tommy Koh says his mixed emotions over the coming year reflect the realities of the world we live in.
Grocer, restaurant ramping up logistics for New Year's Eve after unfulfilled orders on Christmas Eve
Some outlets of Collin's Grille saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders on Christmas Eve.
