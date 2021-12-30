Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 30, 2021.

Singapore, China ink 14 deals as both seek to go green, tap tech

(From left) Dr Tan See Leng, Lawrence Wong, S Iswaran, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee and Low Yen Ling at the 17TH JOINT COUNCIL FOR BILATERAL COOPERATION AND RELATED JOINT STEERING COUNCIL MEETINGS and on screen is Han Zheng, Vice-Pr

Sustainability issues and digitalisation are among the areas that both sides are keen to work on.

READ MORE HERE

Panda cub Le Le's name reveal: All you need to know

Cub's name Le Le comes from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: First panda cub born in S'pore - he's unbearably cute

Born in Singapore, bound for China at age two. What’s in store for our favourite bundle of fur?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore's vaccination drive one year on: 87% fully vaccinated, 39% have received booster

As at Dec 29, 2021, Singapore was the country with the fourth highest rate of fully vaccinated people in the world.

Singapore is now one of the world's most highly vaccinated countries, with vaccinations recently rolled out for Primary 4 to 6 pupils.

READ MORE HERE

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse

During the trial's closing arguments, a prosecutor said Maxwell was Epstein's "partner in crime".

READ MORE HERE

How a former SQ girl became Japan's popular 'giant slaying' politician

Ms Harumi Yoshida had also worked in finance and as a university lecturer before becoming a Member of Parliament in Japan.

Harumi Yoshida traces her journey from vegetable seller's daughter to Tokyo MP in ST's series on women from Asia and the challenges they face and overcome.

READ MORE HERE

Salvation Army sees spike in donations, appeals for items in good condition

ST20211229_202175981737/yhsalvation28-ol/29/Jason QuahSalvation Army staff packing donated items, to be transported for sorting at another venue, at Salvation Army in Bishan, on Dec 29, 2021.

It usually receives up to 10 tonnes of donations in kind per day, and the number triples during the month of December.

READ MORE HERE

ST raises over $21k for charity in its first NFT auction

The amount, before deducting any transaction costs, will be donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

READ MORE HERE

2022: A year of fear, sorrow, hope and joy

Professor Tommy Koh says his mixed emotions over the coming year reflect the realities of the world we live in.

READ MORE HERE

Grocer, restaurant ramping up logistics for New Year's Eve after unfulfilled orders on Christmas Eve

Collin's Grille saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders on Christmas Eve.

Some outlets of Collin's Grille saw snaking lines and disgruntled customers waiting for hours to collect their orders on Christmas Eve.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly issues right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.