Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 30.

First Covid-19 vaccine shots to be given in Singapore on Wednesday

Healthcare workers at NCID will be the first in line, with more healthcare institutions to follow in the coming weeks.

Home-based learning days from 2021: What is blended learning and how can I help my child?

How does it differ from home-based learning?

Parents and children split on increase in home-based learning from 2021

One parent said the need to have a family member around at home could be an issue, while others were happy that it would increase their family time.

MOE to give students more time to buy uniforms after crowding incident outside Ang Mo Kio shop

The crowd comprised parents who tried to buy and exchange school uniforms before school starts next week, with many not practising safe distancing.

Part-time Grab driver who contracted Covid-19 temporarily suspended; S'porean man among 13 new cases

A 48-year-old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia was among 13 new Covid-19 cases announced by MOH.

askST: Can I share a table with another group at a hawker centre in phase 3?

Can you all go out together if your household consists of more than eight people?

Spike in Covid-19 infections in Beijing cause alarm, spark greater curbs

Some 18 locally transmitted cases have been detected since Dec 14.

Johor firm linked to fake halal meat syndicate to be charged in court

Some 1,500 tonnes of frozen meat worth RM30 million (S$9.8 million) were seized during a raid.

Gang member linked to 2017 fatal crash outside Istana pleads guilty to various offences

He pleaded guilty to 20 charges for offences including assault, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, drug consumption and rioting.

New Year Resolutions: How to forge good habits and break bad ones for 2021

How can you optimise your chances of making good habits stick and parting ways with bad ones?

