Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Two dead, four injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested
The 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, police said.
Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA
Carpool service Sameride is due to launch a Singapore-Johor Baru carpooling service from today.
Maritime terrorism a threat, say experts amid rising piracy attacks
"Imagine if terrorists take over a ship, sail by and fire long-range artillery at our business district or even housing estates."
Get set for countdown festivities at Marina Bay
A fireworks musical involving 500 drones is one of many performances partygoers can expect.
72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue
The car erupted in flames after a motorcycle apparently hit a curb, caught fire and skidded under the vehicle.
Taiwan's presidential candidates all promise to protect island's democracy while debating cross-strait relations
"We need a president whose knees will not buckle at the mere mention of China," said President Tsai Ing-wen.
Hong Kong boosts support for SMEs as protests batter economy
Additional resources will be allocated to help firms that want to explore opportunities in mainland China and around the region.
Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested
A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.
Small steps to take for a healthier 2020
Instead of making ambitious resolutions unlikely to take off, try achieving simpler goals to live healthily.
200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans
The get-together will not feature any special highlights or performances.