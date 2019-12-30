Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Two dead, four injured in serious car accident outside Lucky Plaza; driver arrested





Passers- by lifting the car after it crashed through the railing and hit several people. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM AGOSTO Y BENTE NUWEBE/FACEBOOK, KELLY HUI



The 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, police said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Johor carpool service: Unlicensed vehicles cannot provide cross-border services, says LTA





Those caught providing hire-and-reward services, including cross-border carpooling service without a valid PSVL, can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $3,000 or both. PHOTO: ST FILE



Carpool service Sameride is due to launch a Singapore-Johor Baru carpooling service from today.

READ MORE HERE

Maritime terrorism a threat, say experts amid rising piracy attacks





Container ships in the Singapore Strait in July. A string of attempts last week brought the total number of recorded piracy incidents this year to 30. PHOTO: ST FILE



"Imagine if terrorists take over a ship, sail by and fire long-range artillery at our business district or even housing estates."

READ MORE HERE

Get set for countdown festivities at Marina Bay





In a photo taken on Jan 1, 2019, fireworks is seen from Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, to welcome 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



A fireworks musical involving 500 drones is one of many performances partygoers can expect.

READ MORE HERE

72-year-old man pulls wheelchair-bound wife out of burning car after accident along Eng Neo Avenue





Mr Tan Cheng Whatt, 72, and Madam Khoo Geok Hwa, 68, found their car on fire after a burning motorcycle slid under it in Eng Neo Avenue on Dec 28, 2019. PHOTOS: DERRICK TAN, SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK



The car erupted in flames after a motorcycle apparently hit a curb, caught fire and skidded under the vehicle.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's presidential candidates all promise to protect island's democracy while debating cross-strait relations





(From left) Taiwan's presidential election candidates Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong Chu-yu and Han Kuo-yu pose for photographs before the first televised election debate in Taipei on Dec 18, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"We need a president whose knees will not buckle at the mere mention of China," said President Tsai Ing-wen.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong boosts support for SMEs as protests batter economy





Protesters gather at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong, on Dec 29, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Additional resources will be allocated to help firms that want to explore opportunities in mainland China and around the region.

READ MORE HERE

Boy taken to hospital after accident with PMD near Marina Bay Sands, teen rider arrested





The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PMD and a pedestrian at 10 Bayfront Avenue, near the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, at about 12.45am. PHOTO: ST READER



A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by a rash act.

READ MORE HERE

Small steps to take for a healthier 2020





The start of the new year seems like the best time to set goals, so consider small ones on how to live better and healthier in mind and body. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO





Instead of making ambitious resolutions unlikely to take off, try achieving simpler goals to live healthily.

READ MORE HERE

200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans





Actor Aloysius Pang's death was mourned by many in Singapore. THE NEW PAPER FILE PHOTO



The get-together will not feature any special highlights or performances.

READ MORE HERE