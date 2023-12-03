Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Major aftershocks rock Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake

The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings and orders for coastal residents to flee to higher ground.

READ MORE HERE

The night chaos broke out: Little India riot, 10 years on

It started with a fatal traffic accident and erupted into Singapore's first riot since the 1960s. Here's what happened on the night of Dec 8, 2013.

READ MORE HERE

‘I thought I’d never see my daughter again’: Little India riot survivor

Former bus timekeeper Grace Wong Geck Woon recounts the nerve-wracking moments she endured while hiding on the bus.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore aims to channel $6.6b towards greening region: SM Teo at COP28

Singapore is supporting a range of global initiatives which call for “collective and inclusive” climate action, said Mr Teo.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cases in S’pore double, MOH advises public to stay vigilant

From Nov 19 to 25, local Covid-19 infections doubled to 22,094 from 10,726 in the previous week.

READ MORE HERE

How does a man who’s never been to college run US$18b Accenture Song?

Immense wealth hasn’t put the brakes on his creative genius, says CEO David Droga.

READ MORE HERE

HDB residents could soon own up to 2 cats per flat as Govt proposes lifting 34-year ban

Pet cats will need to be microchipped and licensed, under a proposed framework.

READ MORE HERE

Welcome to my secondary school: Glenn Yong, Diana Ser and other celebs relive their student days

Their advice to Primary 6 pupils receiving their school postings – have faith in your new school and enjoy the journey.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating passenger who prised open door of moving MRT train

One door budged, briefly opening a crack, before the commuter was stopped by other passengers, according to an eyewitness.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong has changed. It may not be for the worse

After four years away, Magdalene Fung returns to find a quieter nightlife and less frenetic shopping scene.

READ MORE HERE

