Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Major aftershocks rock Philippines after magnitude 7.6 quake
The initial quake triggered tsunami warnings and orders for coastal residents to flee to higher ground.
The night chaos broke out: Little India riot, 10 years on
It started with a fatal traffic accident and erupted into Singapore's first riot since the 1960s. Here's what happened on the night of Dec 8, 2013.
‘I thought I’d never see my daughter again’: Little India riot survivor
Former bus timekeeper Grace Wong Geck Woon recounts the nerve-wracking moments she endured while hiding on the bus.
S’pore aims to channel $6.6b towards greening region: SM Teo at COP28
Singapore is supporting a range of global initiatives which call for “collective and inclusive” climate action, said Mr Teo.
Covid-19 cases in S’pore double, MOH advises public to stay vigilant
From Nov 19 to 25, local Covid-19 infections doubled to 22,094 from 10,726 in the previous week.
How does a man who’s never been to college run US$18b Accenture Song?
HDB residents could soon own up to 2 cats per flat as Govt proposes lifting 34-year ban
Welcome to my secondary school: Glenn Yong, Diana Ser and other celebs relive their student days
Their advice to Primary 6 pupils receiving their school postings – have faith in your new school and enjoy the journey.
Police investigating passenger who prised open door of moving MRT train
One door budged, briefly opening a crack, before the commuter was stopped by other passengers, according to an eyewitness.
Hong Kong has changed. It may not be for the worse
After four years away, Magdalene Fung returns to find a quieter nightlife and less frenetic shopping scene.