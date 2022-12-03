Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 3.

Malaysia’s new Cabinet: PM Anwar Ibrahim is finance minister, Zahid is DPM

The swearing-in of the ministers will take place at 3pm today.

Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet appeases warlords, but not the public

Mr Anwar has probably secured the short-term stability of his government, but at great political cost, says ST's Shannon Teoh.

Umno chief Zahid returns to power as DPM in Anwar’s Cabinet despite calls for his resignation

The appointment could help shore up his tenuous control of Umno.

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital cuts operating theatre turnaround time from 21 minutes to 12

The new workflow means everyone steps in to do what is needed. For example, if the porter is not free, the surgeon may help wheel the patient in.

ZoukOut returns to Sentosa after 3-year break

The organisers are expecting up to 30,000 revellers over the two nights.

World Cup: Hwang Hee-chan’s injury-time winner sends South Korea to last 16

They will join Portugal after a late goal eliminates group rivals Ghana and Uruguay.

COP27: Success or failure?

World Focus looks at some of the key developments and what lies ahead.

More patrons dining out as F&B sector reopens fully, but customer satisfaction dips

Respondents were also less satisfied with food delivery platforms.

Yields on Singapore government securities likely to peak in early 2023 even as demand slows

There are growing signs of US Fed easing up on rate hikes, which will lead to softening rates here.

Have a Merry Maker Christmas with holiday craft workshops in Singapore

Studios that stock artisanal collectibles as well as maker workshops are creative options for Christmas.

