Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Malaysia’s new Cabinet: PM Anwar Ibrahim is finance minister, Zahid is DPM
Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet appeases warlords, but not the public
Mr Anwar has probably secured the short-term stability of his government, but at great political cost, says ST's Shannon Teoh.
Umno chief Zahid returns to power as DPM in Anwar’s Cabinet despite calls for his resignation
Ng Teng Fong General Hospital cuts operating theatre turnaround time from 21 minutes to 12
The new workflow means everyone steps in to do what is needed. For example, if the porter is not free, the surgeon may help wheel the patient in.
ZoukOut returns to Sentosa after 3-year break
World Cup: Hwang Hee-chan’s injury-time winner sends South Korea to last 16
COP27: Success or failure?
More patrons dining out as F&B sector reopens fully, but customer satisfaction dips
Yields on Singapore government securities likely to peak in early 2023 even as demand slows
There are growing signs of US Fed easing up on rate hikes, which will lead to softening rates here.
Have a Merry Maker Christmas with holiday craft workshops in Singapore
Studios that stock artisanal collectibles as well as maker workshops are creative options for Christmas.