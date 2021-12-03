Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 3, 2021.
Singapore detects first 2 imported Covid-19 cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron
Both cases were isolated upon arrival on Dec 1, and 19 others on same SIA flight from Johannesburg have tested negative.
Travellers told to be prepared for changes to year-end holiday plans as more Omicron cases surface
Travel agencies have been receiving inquiries from customers heading to South Korea, Europe and other destinations.
WP leaders should have acted earlier to set record straight: Observers
The episode could set back WP's gains and undermine the standing of party chief Pritam Singh, some observers said.
S'porean blogger Amos Yee sentenced to six years in jail in US for child pornography, grooming
Yee persuaded a 14-year-old girl to pose for video and for photos, which he distributed on WhatsApp.
Grab shares rise 18% in Nasdaq debut, bell-ringing ceremony held in S'pore
Grab's listing is the biggest by a South-east Asian company.
Households on wholesale electricity plan see power bills balloon in October
Higher volatility of the market that month drove up average cost of electricity for households on these plans.
Those who had Sinovac, Sinopharm jabs must get third dose to keep fully vaccinated status: MOH
Those due for their third Sinovac or Sinopharm jab have till Dec 31 to do so.
Leadership, not just fair broker, needed to mediate identity politics
In dealing with values-driven, conflicting issues over identity, the state needs moral vision, conviction to do the right thing and the strength to get all on board, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Jack Dorsey and social media's midlife crisis
Twitter and Facebook are increasingly burdened by political controversy, unlike the cryptocurrency landscape, which has inherited the freewheeling attitude that characterised the early days of social media platforms.
Cambodia’s Hun Sen the man to watch for how Myanmar crisis will play out
Incoming Asean chair's experience of national reconciliation could inspire dialogue.