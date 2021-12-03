Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 3, 2021.

Singapore detects first 2 imported Covid-19 cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron

Both cases were isolated upon arrival on Dec 1, and 19 others on same SIA flight from Johannesburg have tested negative.

READ MORE HERE

Travellers told to be prepared for changes to year-end holiday plans as more Omicron cases surface

Travel agencies have been receiving inquiries from customers heading to South Korea, Europe and other destinations.

READ MORE HERE

WP leaders should have acted earlier to set record straight: Observers

The episode could set back WP's gains and undermine the standing of party chief Pritam Singh, some observers said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

S'porean blogger Amos Yee sentenced to six years in jail in US for child pornography, grooming

Yee persuaded a 14-year-old girl to pose for video and for photos, which he distributed on WhatsApp.

READ MORE HERE

Grab shares rise 18% in Nasdaq debut, bell-ringing ceremony held in S'pore

Grab's listing is the biggest by a South-east Asian company.

READ MORE HERE

Households on wholesale electricity plan see power bills balloon in October

Higher volatility of the market that month drove up average cost of electricity for households on these plans.

READ MORE HERE

Those who had Sinovac, Sinopharm jabs must get third dose to keep fully vaccinated status: MOH

Those due for their third Sinovac or Sinopharm jab have till Dec 31 to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Leadership, not just fair broker, needed to mediate identity politics

In dealing with values-driven, conflicting issues over identity, the state needs moral vision, conviction to do the right thing and the strength to get all on board, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Jack Dorsey and social media's midlife crisis

Twitter and Facebook are increasingly burdened by political controversy, unlike the cryptocurrency landscape, which has inherited the freewheeling attitude that characterised the early days of social media platforms.

READ MORE HERE

Cambodia’s Hun Sen the man to watch for how Myanmar crisis will play out

Incoming Asean chair's experience of national reconciliation could inspire dialogue.

READ MORE HERE