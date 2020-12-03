Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 3.
PM Lee, Muhyiddin discuss KL-S'pore HSR project ahead of Dec 31 deadline
Both sides will announce further details on the project in due course, the leaders said.
38-year-old woman to be charged with culpable homicide over death of ex-boyfriend
The 32-year-old man's body was found on May 16 at a carpark in Bedok Reservoir Road.
Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run
Trump has reportedly discussed launching his 2024 campaign on Joe Biden's inauguration day.
TOC editor 'deliberately dipped pen in poison' to attack PM Lee: Lawyer Davinder Singh
Editor Terry Xu denied the points put forward during cross-examination on Wednesday.
Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger
If successful, it would be the biggest Internet merger in South-east Asia.
HK court sends strong message to protesters with jail terms for 3 activists
At least one political watcher believed the court's decision was likely to have a significant impact internationally.
DBS, Standard Chartered to cut interest rates further on savings accounts
DBS will cut rates on its flagship DBS Multiplier deposit account.
S'pore PR who returned from India among 2 new imported Covid-19 cases
The other case was a 32-year-old work-permit holder who arrived from Indonesia.
Homeless shelters in S'pore mostly full, with 100 people on wait list
With the coronavirus outbreak, more of those who have been sleeping on the streets are asking to go into a shelter.
The India of my dreams
Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large shares his views, in one of 50 essays by Singaporeans on India, in a forthcoming book.