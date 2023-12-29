Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2023

Updated
Published
11 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Prices in S’pore seen moderating but likely to remain above pandemic levels in 2024

Economists expect tighter monetary policy to help offset higher costs.

READ MORE HERE

‘Pitch black and raining’: 3 hurt after S’pore tour bus skids off Malaysia highway

The coach was headed from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur when it turned turtle on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

The Gist 2023: The biggest law and order stories in S’pore

New laws to tackle scams, drug abuse and family violence, and a promise to review the financial system in the wake of a $2.8 billion money laundering probe were some of the top news.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New exodus causes havoc in central Gaza as Israel pushes advance

Israel escalated its ground war in Gaza sharply since just before Christmas.

READ MORE HERE

52 schools get new principals in 2024; 15 are first-timers

Ms Hannah Chia and Ms Rezia Rahumathullah are first-time principals.

READ MORE HERE

2023 – the year I became a ‘dog person’

Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong reflects on the relationships that have changed her in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese EV maker Zeekr’s cars to be sold in Singapore, with deliveries from Q3 2024

The brand will be launched here with two models.

READ MORE HERE

Back-to-school jitters? Proactive support for your child can help conquer the fears

It might just be a case of the butterflies, but where it’s more than that, parents must be empowered to address the child’s concerns, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Nothing but a political witch hunt: Ex-finance minister breaks silence on Malaysian graft probe

Malaysia's anti-corruption agency seized a 60-storey building owned by Tun Daim Zainuddin's family.

READ MORE HERE

Turkish Airlines yet to seek nod for planned flight: CAAS

The Istanbul-based carrier has gone public with plans to fly from Istanbul to Australia with a layover in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top