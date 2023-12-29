Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Prices in S’pore seen moderating but likely to remain above pandemic levels in 2024
‘Pitch black and raining’: 3 hurt after S’pore tour bus skids off Malaysia highway
The coach was headed from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur when it turned turtle on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.
The Gist 2023: The biggest law and order stories in S’pore
New laws to tackle scams, drug abuse and family violence, and a promise to review the financial system in the wake of a $2.8 billion money laundering probe were some of the top news.
New exodus causes havoc in central Gaza as Israel pushes advance
52 schools get new principals in 2024; 15 are first-timers
2023 – the year I became a ‘dog person’
Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong reflects on the relationships that have changed her in 2023.
Chinese EV maker Zeekr’s cars to be sold in Singapore, with deliveries from Q3 2024
Back-to-school jitters? Proactive support for your child can help conquer the fears
It might just be a case of the butterflies, but where it’s more than that, parents must be empowered to address the child’s concerns, says the writer.
Nothing but a political witch hunt: Ex-finance minister breaks silence on Malaysian graft probe
Malaysia's anti-corruption agency seized a 60-storey building owned by Tun Daim Zainuddin's family.
Turkish Airlines yet to seek nod for planned flight: CAAS
The Istanbul-based carrier has gone public with plans to fly from Istanbul to Australia with a layover in Singapore.