Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

COE premiums at all-time highs in 2022; buyers could get slight reprieve in latter half of 2023
The supply of COEs is set to rise late next year and premiums may come down slightly.
US to require negative Covid-19 tests for travellers from China
US health officials say China is not sharing enough information about a surge in cases there.
Scheme behind 2013 penny stock crash was elaborate, complex and highly exploitative: High Court
Woman, 90, crosses the Causeway for reunion with long-lost daughter
Madam Teng Ek Kiew gave in to a prominent family after they begged her incessantly for her newborn daughter.
Singapore corporate M&A activity down in 2022, but matches pre-pandemic levels
Market insiders say much of it was focused on larger conglomerates, especially Temasek-linked entities.
Xi Jinping could use a fall guy in 2023
Having amassed so much power, China’s top leader would need a lightning rod or two to deflect the full force of the troubles that await him, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Fate of mushroom-shaped lecture theatres and works of art unclear as JCs near redevelopment
An MOE spokesman said the ministry will work closely with the JCs to identify and preserve features in existing campuses.
MBAs aren’t what they used to be. Same goes for most master’s degrees
More Singaporeans are taking master’s programmes, but may be doing so for the wrong reasons, say three experts from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
The world just doesn’t have enough planes as travel roars back
Singapore theatre: 23 shows to catch in 2023
They include world premieres, restaged classics, plays in the parks and drama on the streets.