Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.

Makes sense to live with Omicron and treat it as no different from other Covid-19 variants: Experts

S'pore can do so since evidence has shown that the new strain is less severe than the Delta variant.

Bus operators urge travellers not to buy S'pore-JB VTL tickets through third parties

One listing on Carousell is asking for eight times the price one would pay if purchasing an adult ticket directly from operators.

A bumpy year ahead for economies and markets

<p>FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor on the last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo</p>

The pandemic, inflation and monetary tightening make for unpredictable times, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

ST pocket money fund disburses highest amount of $8.86 million in 2021

<p>ST20211228_202112848635 : Gin Tay / ssfund28-ol/29 / Siti Sarah</p><p>Festive lunch treat by Orchard Hotel for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF ) beneficiaries , (L-R) Lim Zhi Yi Jade, 15; Pang Jing Han, 17; and Pang Jing Wen, 9; wit

Applications for the fund grew by 25 per cent due to the pandemic.

FairPrice discount schemes for seniors, low-income families extended till end-2022

FairPrice will also be extending its PG Proxy initiative that allows family members of seniors to enjoy savings.

Suzuki Cup: Missing penalty was 'worst feeling ever', says Lions winger Faris Ramli

He volunteered for spot kick as regular taker Safuwan Baharudin had been dismissed, and is determined to bounce back.

The Indian schoolteacher who made courage a habit in her fight for equality

Teacher Fatima Mynsong tells of how she spoke up against corruption and pushed for change in India's Khasi matrilineal tribe.

Cheers! New Year drinks around the world

Need ideas for your party? Look back at what people drank and ate around the world to celebrate the New Year last year.

Blackpink's Lisa is world's most beautiful face, Myanmar's Paing Takhon is most handsome

Lisa, who was second last year, surpassed the previous winner, Israeli model Yael Shelbia, to reach No. 1.

China slams US after space station 'close encounters' with Elon Musk's satellites

Tiangong, China's new space station, had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with Starlink satellites in July and October.

