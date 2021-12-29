Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021.
Makes sense to live with Omicron and treat it as no different from other Covid-19 variants: Experts
S'pore can do so since evidence has shown that the new strain is less severe than the Delta variant.
Bus operators urge travellers not to buy S'pore-JB VTL tickets through third parties
One listing on Carousell is asking for eight times the price one would pay if purchasing an adult ticket directly from operators.
A bumpy year ahead for economies and markets
The pandemic, inflation and monetary tightening make for unpredictable times, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
ST pocket money fund disburses highest amount of $8.86 million in 2021
FairPrice discount schemes for seniors, low-income families extended till end-2022
FairPrice will also be extending its PG Proxy initiative that allows family members of seniors to enjoy savings.
Suzuki Cup: Missing penalty was 'worst feeling ever', says Lions winger Faris Ramli
He volunteered for spot kick as regular taker Safuwan Baharudin had been dismissed, and is determined to bounce back.
The Indian schoolteacher who made courage a habit in her fight for equality
Teacher Fatima Mynsong tells of how she spoke up against corruption and pushed for change in India's Khasi matrilineal tribe.
Cheers! New Year drinks around the world
Need ideas for your party? Look back at what people drank and ate around the world to celebrate the New Year last year.
Blackpink's Lisa is world's most beautiful face, Myanmar's Paing Takhon is most handsome
Lisa, who was second last year, surpassed the previous winner, Israeli model Yael Shelbia, to reach No. 1.
China slams US after space station 'close encounters' with Elon Musk's satellites
Tiangong, China's new space station, had to manoeuvre to avoid colliding with Starlink satellites in July and October.
