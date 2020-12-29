Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 29.

SIA steward who works as part-time Grab driver is Singapore's sole Covid-19 community case

The 48-year-old man is asymptomatic, and was detected through proactive testing arranged by the CAAS.

Bosses in S'pore unlikely to mandate Covid-19 vaccination for staff: Experts

Companies may offer incentives for staff to get the shots, such as giving them time off.

US House approves US$2,000 coronavirus aid cheques sought by Trump

It is not clear how the measure to increase aid checks will fare in the Senate.

Dance troupe withdraws from Chingay 2021 after criticism over tap dance segment

The withdrawal "is in consideration of the young dancers affected by cyber bullying", the troupe said.

Storing up Covid-19 memories: Project helps future generations of S'poreans understand 2020

Submissions explore life here from many perspectives, including photos of panic buying in supermarkets.

Downtown Line hit by signalling fault during evening peak hour: SBS Transit

The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations will take commuters an additional 20 minutes.

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new Covid-19 virus strain

The new regulation, effective Jan 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travellers from Britain.

Nashville bomb signals vulnerability of tech infrastructure

The bomb disrupted cellphone, Internet and Wi-Fi services in the city, the state and beyond.

20 words & phrases that defined 2020: Parti

Ex-maid's theft case puts spotlight on fairness of criminal justice system.

Travel to the 'end of the earth' at Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula

There is vast emptiness on the rugged Shiretoko Peninsula on the north-eastern tip of Hokkaido.

