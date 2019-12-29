Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 29.
Number of highly indebted borrowers falls by 40%
Credit card debt is largely under control and credit quality has improved since the Monetary Authority of Singapore started capping borrowing limits in June 2015.
19 figures who made the news in 2019
From politics and protests, to planes having to be grounded, Insight looks at newsmakers who were in the spotlight this year.
Lunch with Sumiko: From one spa, Cynthia Chua now has a $100m lifestyle empire
Cynthia Chua has always been able to smell The Next Big Thing, whether it's Brazilian waxing, Tiong Bahru or farm-to-table dining.
All abuzz over orb 'floating' off MBS
The mysterious orb-like structure sitting in the waters off Marina Bay Sands adds vibrancy to area, say observers, with some believing it may be new Apple store.
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave, at least 15 arrested in clashes at mall near border
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong's boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
Pilot scheme to deal with drink drivers raises concern
The scheme by the Attorney-General's Chambers to inform accused persons of the prosecution's sentencing position before their cases go to court has raised eyebrows among lawyers.
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Ms Jeanne-Marie Ten alleged, among other things, that the university and various officers colluded against her and as a result, she failed to be conferred the degree in 2006.
Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments
Over 10 police reports were filed by victims, who said she gave various reasons to them for needing a loan.
Huy Fong Sriracha sauce recalled: 5 things to know about the popular sauce
Made from ingredients like red jalapeno peppers, sugar, salt and garlic, it is a must-have sauce in many Thai and Vietnamese restaurants.
A resolute new year: Tips for 2020 on how to get fitter, eat better and learn a new skill
Learn a new skill, volunteer, spend more time with your family. What's your new year resolution?