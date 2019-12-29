Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 29.

Number of highly indebted borrowers falls by 40%





Credit card debt is largely under control and credit quality has improved since the Monetary Authority of Singapore started capping borrowing limits in June 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



Credit card debt is largely under control and credit quality has improved since the Monetary Authority of Singapore started capping borrowing limits in June 2015.

READ MORE HERE

19 figures who made the news in 2019

From politics and protests, to planes having to be grounded, Insight looks at newsmakers who were in the spotlight this year.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: From one spa, Cynthia Chua now has a $100m lifestyle empire





Entrepreneur Cynthia Chua has 16 beauty and F&B brands under her. Waxing salon chain Strip, as well as Browhaus, which does eyebrows, have more than 90 outlets in 13 cities. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Cynthia Chua has always been able to smell The Next Big Thing, whether it's Brazilian waxing, Tiong Bahru or farm-to-table dining.

READ MORE HERE

All abuzz over orb 'floating' off MBS





The dome-like structure in the prime waterfront location comes at a hefty price tag. Design experts said it is likely using the existing foundation of mega nightclub Avalon, which occupied the space from 2011 until it closed in 2016.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The mysterious orb-like structure sitting in the waters off Marina Bay Sands adds vibrancy to area, say observers, with some believing it may be new Apple store.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave, at least 15 arrested in clashes at mall near border





Protesters march through a shopping mall in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong's boundary with the mainland, on Dec 28, 2019. PHOTO: AP



The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong's boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

READ MORE HERE

Pilot scheme to deal with drink drivers raises concern





Under the pilot scheme, a letter informs a first-time offender arrested on a drink-driving charge, without injury or damage to property, of the sentencing framework prosecutors will adopt should the offender plead guilty. LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO



The scheme by the Attorney-General's Chambers to inform accused persons of the prosecution's sentencing position before their cases go to court has raised eyebrows among lawyers.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers





The former master's degree candidate had lost her lawsuit against the National University of Singapore last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Ms Jeanne-Marie Ten alleged, among other things, that the university and various officers colluded against her and as a result, she failed to be conferred the degree in 2006.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-NTU valedictorian under probe for allegedly cheating 73 friends of $800k for breast enhancement treatments





The sum involved more than $800,000 borrowed from around 70 individuals under various pretexts. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Over 10 police reports were filed by victims, who said she gave various reasons to them for needing a loan.

READ MORE HERE

Huy Fong Sriracha sauce recalled: 5 things to know about the popular sauce





Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce was created by Vietnamese refugee David Tran, who arrived in Los Angeles in 1979. PHOTOS: HUY FONG FOODS, INC./FACEBOOK, AFP



Made from ingredients like red jalapeno peppers, sugar, salt and garlic, it is a must-have sauce in many Thai and Vietnamese restaurants.

READ MORE HERE

A resolute new year: Tips for 2020 on how to get fitter, eat better and learn a new skill





PHOTOS: ISTOCKPHOTO, DESMOND FOO, SATURDAY KIDS, ROXANNE GAN



Learn a new skill, volunteer, spend more time with your family. What's your new year resolution?

READ MORE HERE