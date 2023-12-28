Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Telok Ayer among hottest spots in S’pore: Urban heat study

In the day, buildings, pavements and other impermeable surfaces in urban environments absorb and hold sunlight and heat energy from people and activities.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore woman in fatal fall from cliff in New York was ‘warm, generous, loved animals’

Ms Nur Aisyah and Mr Abdul Rauf were at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve on Dec 22 when she slipped and fell off the cliff.

READ MORE HERE

The Gist 2023: The biggest transport stories in Singapore

We round up five major stories involving cars, planes and trains that grabbed the headlines this year.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

2023 recap: 10 of ST’s most unusual stories

From isopods to girl math, here are some stories that delighted readers in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Deepfake video of DPM Lawrence Wong promoting investment scam circulating on social media

The voice-over in the video mimics the pitch and intonation of his real voice.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia

The 49-year-old man was swept away by the current, witnesses said.

READ MORE HERE

27,000 evacuated as floods hit six Malaysian states; east coast worst affected

Some 95 per cent of the evacuees were from the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro cabbies to pay more commission to company from January

ComfortDelGro taxi drivers will have to pay 7% of fares in commissions, up from 5%.

READ MORE HERE

Tampines Mall evacuated after fire in fourth-floor store

Members of the public put out the fire with two fire extinguishers before SCDF‘s arrival.

READ MORE HERE

Forest City is awakening, with new settlers of an unexpected kind

Against a backdrop of empty tower blocks, nature is reclaiming its place – a development worth encouraging, says the writer. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top