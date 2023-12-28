Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Telok Ayer among hottest spots in S’pore: Urban heat study
In the day, buildings, pavements and other impermeable surfaces in urban environments absorb and hold sunlight and heat energy from people and activities.
S’pore woman in fatal fall from cliff in New York was ‘warm, generous, loved animals’
Ms Nur Aisyah and Mr Abdul Rauf were at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve on Dec 22 when she slipped and fell off the cliff.
The Gist 2023: The biggest transport stories in Singapore
We round up five major stories involving cars, planes and trains that grabbed the headlines this year.
2023 recap: 10 of ST’s most unusual stories
Deepfake video of DPM Lawrence Wong promoting investment scam circulating on social media
Singaporean tourist missing off Desaru Coast in Malaysia
27,000 evacuated as floods hit six Malaysian states; east coast worst affected
Some 95 per cent of the evacuees were from the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu.
ComfortDelGro cabbies to pay more commission to company from January
Tampines Mall evacuated after fire in fourth-floor store
Members of the public put out the fire with two fire extinguishers before SCDF‘s arrival.
Forest City is awakening, with new settlers of an unexpected kind
Against a backdrop of empty tower blocks, nature is reclaiming its place – a development worth encouraging, says the writer.