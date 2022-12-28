Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after Covid-19 rules relaxation
The government has said that outbound travel would be restored “in an orderly manner”.
31-year-old S'porean man dies after machine falls on him, 45th workplace fatality this year
The machine that struck the worker was being moved by a forklift when it toppled and pinned him down.
HDB resale prices could slow to 6-8 per cent growth in 2023
The housing affordability issue that was aired in Parliament on several occasions this year is likely to continue to hog the spotlight in 2023.
Do you have Fomo? Why the fear of missing out can lead to poor financial decisions
An expert said that people should pause and ask themselves: “Is this worth it for me? What am I forgoing?”
New Zealand tourist dies while taking selfie over ‘death railway’ in Thailand
The tourist reportedly opened a door of the train and tried to take a selfie to show the view outside but he slipped and fell to his death.
Bak kwa prices rise ahead of Chinese New Year
A look back at 2022, the year Singapore returned to life
Straits Times photojournalists share their favourite images as the year draws to a close.
Malaysian PM Anwar goes slow on reform as he strengthens position
Analysts believe he is looking to consolidate his position and also redirect his focus on Malaysia’s sluggish economy.
PMD that caused fatal fire in lift non-compliant, coroner’s inquiry told
Looking at a fresh start? Ask what you are most and least grateful for this year
The year end is a good time to reflect and listen to what your heart has to say about the things that give you life, and those that don’t, says ST’s Lydia Lim.