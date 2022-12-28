Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Updated
Published
34 min ago

No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after Covid-19 rules relaxation

The government has said that outbound travel would be restored “in an orderly manner”.

READ MORE HERE

31-year-old S'porean man dies after machine falls on him, 45th workplace fatality this year

The machine that struck the worker was being moved by a forklift when it toppled and pinned him down.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices could slow to 6-8 per cent growth in 2023

The housing affordability issue that was aired in Parliament on several occasions this year is likely to continue to hog the spotlight in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Do you have Fomo? Why the fear of missing out can lead to poor financial decisions

An expert said that people should pause and ask themselves: “Is this worth it for me? What am I forgoing?”

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand tourist dies while taking selfie over ‘death railway’ in Thailand

The tourist reportedly opened a door of the train and tried to take a selfie to show the view outside but he slipped and fell to his death.

READ MORE HERE

Bak kwa prices rise ahead of Chinese New Year

Rising costs and inflation have led to higher prices, say retailers.

READ MORE HERE

A look back at 2022, the year Singapore returned to life

Straits Times photojournalists share their favourite images as the year draws to a close.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Anwar goes slow on reform as he strengthens position

Analysts believe he is looking to consolidate his position and also redirect his focus on Malaysia’s sluggish economy.

READ MORE HERE

PMD that caused fatal fire in lift non-compliant, coroner’s inquiry told

The court heard that the PMD was further modified with a battery of higher voltage.

READ MORE HERE

Looking at a fresh start? Ask what you are most and least grateful for this year

The year end is a good time to reflect and listen to what your heart has to say about the things that give you life, and those that don’t, says ST’s Lydia Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

