Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021.

S'pore will be reliant on local tourism demand for 'some time': STB chief

Tourism recovery to pre-pandemic levels will be "only from 2025 onwards", says Mr Keith Tan.

All 3,300 slots taken up on first day of vaccination exercise for children

More than 40 per cent of Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils have registered for their Covid-19 vaccination. Seven paediatric vaccination centres opened on Monday (Dec 27), with another eight set to start operations in January next year.

Operations will be ramped up at the vaccination centres in the coming days.

2 in 5 security officers in S'pore face abuse while on duty: Survey

Most of these cases were targeted at older officers and mostly from members of the public.

More than half of the respondents said they felt nervous or stressed at work.

Victims claim no help has come a week after floods in Malaysia

<p>A woman walks past items from her household, which were damaged during the recent floods, in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 27, 2021. (Photo by Arif KARTONO / AFP)</p>

A task force has been set up to improve coordination, including in providing help to victims and in preparing for more floods.

What life - and brushes with death - taught a S'pore lawyer

Ms Wong Kai Yun credits her decision to stubbornly press on with work for how far she has come in her practice today.

Never-say-die lawyer Wong Kai Yun kicks off this four-part series in which ST documents women and the challenges they face and overcome.

Nothing could stop Singapore man from killing his estranged wife

Posed photo of somebody holding a knife.

He continued harassing her and ignoring the personal protection order. In February, he stabbed his wife before taking his own life hours later.

Important for local sport that Loh Kean Yew is embraced by sponsors

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew at a press conference after arriving to Changi Airport Terminal 1, 21 Dec 2021.

The health of a sports culture isn't merely about medals won, but where we place those athletes in a society, says Rohit Brijnath.

Building firms get 'final' 2-month extension of Covid-19 relief from contractual obligations

The extensions also apply to the rest of the built environment sector.

The relief period will be extended till Feb 28 next year.

Three ways to improve deliberation in Singapore's Parliament

To strengthen Singapore’s political institutions, have more select committees, lift the whip more often, and encourage private member’s Bills, says former diplomat Chirag Agarwal.

HDB tour and ang ku kueh moulds: Little eye-openers on a walk around the heartland

If you're looking for something a little different from the "usual" exploration of heritage areas, this might be worth considering.

