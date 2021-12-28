Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021.
S'pore will be reliant on local tourism demand for 'some time': STB chief
Tourism recovery to pre-pandemic levels will be "only from 2025 onwards", says Mr Keith Tan.
All 3,300 slots taken up on first day of vaccination exercise for children
2 in 5 security officers in S'pore face abuse while on duty: Survey
Victims claim no help has come a week after floods in Malaysia
A task force has been set up to improve coordination, including in providing help to victims and in preparing for more floods.
What life - and brushes with death - taught a S'pore lawyer
Never-say-die lawyer Wong Kai Yun kicks off this four-part series in which ST documents women and the challenges they face and overcome.
Nothing could stop Singapore man from killing his estranged wife
He continued harassing her and ignoring the personal protection order. In February, he stabbed his wife before taking his own life hours later.
Important for local sport that Loh Kean Yew is embraced by sponsors
The health of a sports culture isn't merely about medals won, but where we place those athletes in a society, says Rohit Brijnath.
Building firms get 'final' 2-month extension of Covid-19 relief from contractual obligations
Three ways to improve deliberation in Singapore's Parliament
To strengthen Singapore’s political institutions, have more select committees, lift the whip more often, and encourage private member’s Bills, says former diplomat Chirag Agarwal.
HDB tour and ang ku kueh moulds: Little eye-openers on a walk around the heartland
If you're looking for something a little different from the "usual" exploration of heritage areas, this might be worth considering.
