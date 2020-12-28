Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 28.

Attractions, eateries gear up for bigger crowd as S'pore enters phase 3 from Monday

Attractions that have applied to raise their capacity limit to 65% of their full capacity can do so from Monday.

Healthcare workers to receive Covid-19 vaccine from Dec 30, S’pore residents aged 70 and older from Feb ’21: MOH

Seniors aged 70 and above will get vaccinated from February next year.

4-year-old reunited with family after being separated by Causeway for almost 9 months

MFA has brought back more than 350 Singaporeans from across the Causeway since March.

Little risk of Covid-19 infection from staying at hotels with guests on SHN: Experts

SHN travellers are housed in a dedicated wing or on dedicated floors.

WP elects Sengkang GRC MPs to its CEC, party leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim retain posts

Low Thia Khiang and Png Eng Huat, who both retired from politics, also remain members of the CEC.

When public walkways, shelters fall short of expectations, agencies should not wait till something goes viral, say experts

Infrastructural kinks often stem from multiple Government agencies having to manage different jurisdictions, priorities and budgets.

Concord International Hospital's regulatory lapses not linked to treatment of Covid-19 patients: MOH

The private hospital helped to care for Covid-19 patients who were clinically well from March to September.

Around 200 quarantined British tourists sneak out of Swiss ski resort

Hoteliers noticed when their breakfast trays went untouched.

US teenager finds her university offer cancelled after racial slur in viral video

She was among many incoming freshmen across the country whose university admissions offers were revoked.

Adieu 2020: Celebrating little notes of joy

Let's end a rough year with hope and optimism.

