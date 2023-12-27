Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27, 2023

Singapore port hits all-time high of 3 billion gross tons in vessel arrivals in 2023

The record was achieved on the morning of Dec 25 with the arrival of the Singapore-registered container ship ONE Olympus at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Law on disclosure of HIV status under review: MOH

This is as studies show practically no transmission risk if those infected comply with treatment.

The gist 2023: The biggest political stories in Singapore

It has been a hectic year for politicians, with a hotly anticipated presidential election and various controversies involving MPs from both sides of the aisle.

Gaza war to last months, Israel army chief says; escalation alarms UN

UN voices alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip.

Man who threatened doctors, nurses with Swiss Army knife gets 6 weeks’ jail

This conviction comes after a framework was launched to curb abuse of healthcare workers.

Show tourists the Singapore beyond Orchard Road and Marina Bay

Local gems such as the Sembawang Hot Spring Park can attract tourists, perhaps as part of a wellness package, suggests the writer.

$15m plan by industry body to drive up S’pore chartered accountant numbers

Among the changes are tie-ups with local unis to sponsor tuition for qualification programme.

Australia leads advance to cashless society, but warns risks could prove costly

Payments that used cash fell from 70 per cent in 2007, to just 13 per cent last year.

Changes afoot for new Singapore Premier League season with more foreigners involved

The changes were much needed in the face of declining quality, said a football consultant.

Want better mental health in 2024? Take a look at what the pros are doing

Self-compassion and making small changes can have big pay-offs.

