Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Updated
Published
17 min ago

Singapore goes from zero to 5 vaccine plants as pharma firms seek flexibility

The sudden influx of investments can largely be attributed to lessons learnt during the pandemic.

2022: The year masks came off in Singapore

Masks were the most visible symbol of the virus curbs here, and many were relieved when, in end-August, they were largely no longer required.

Travellers to China will not need to quarantine from Jan 8

Travellers would need only a PCR test taken 48 hours pre-flight to enter the country.

More On This Topic
First flight from S’pore to Beijing on Dec 30, more such flights on SIA in coming months

A ticket for a round trip that leaves for Beijing on Dec 30 and returns to Singapore on Jan 10 costs $2,789.

'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US

Blizzard conditions continue to prevail in parts of the US north-east.

Singapore golf club membership prices hit new highs in 2022

The price for locals at Sentosa Golf Club has soared to $500,000 as the club draws more PRs.

Rents almost doubled after restoration works at Katong estate; some ex-tenants priced out

One tenant said he was unwilling to fork out $4,500 a month for rent, which was around 50% more than what he paid previously.

Investors, crypto players to focus on finding digital assets’ real value

They say the industry's current low point is an opportunity to improve.

Twitter, Wordle, ChatGPT among 20 tech highlights of 2022

From the collapse of multiple cryptocurrencies to Elon Musk’s tumultuous Twitter, here’s a look at 20 major developments in technology this year.

6 essential skincare tips for winter travel

Keep your skin barrier strong with the right products such as toner mists, rich moisturisers and sunscreen.

