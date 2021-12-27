Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 27, 2021.
Omicron cases can recover at home, community care facilities from Dec 27
Those who are unwell will be processed based on both their clinical presentation and underlying risk factors.
From Jan 15, unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to return to the workplace
The move is meant to bolster Singapore's protection against a large wave of local Omicron cases, said MOH.
Omicron cases in S'pore not severe, none required intensive care, oxygen supplementation so far
This may also be because most cases are fully vaccinated and from younger age groups.
Covid-19 vaccination a must for PR, long-term pass applications
Work pass holders must submit or present their vaccination certificates as part of the verification process.
Gen Covid: Growing up under the shadow of a pandemic
No Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown in 2022; few takers expected for street stalls
Floods expected in Malaysia's east coast, fewer evacuees in relief shelters
The risk of floods on Dec 30 and 31 follows an expected rise in water levels above the danger level at several rivers.
Infant care boom in S'pore with higher demand from parents
Infant-care places for babies aged two to 17 months old have surged by 66 per cent in five years.
S'pore coach Yoshida's future in doubt after Suzuki Cup exit
He confirms job offers from several Japanese clubs, says he is undecided on next move.
4 S'pore athletes who conquered the world in 2021 feted in bus parade
Loh Kean Yew, Yip Pin Xiu, Aloysius Yapp and Shayna Ng made waves in their respective sport events this year.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly issues right in your inbox!