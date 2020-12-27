Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 27.

S'pore's sea cargo one bright spot amid pandemic but reviving air travel remains a challenge

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said ridership on public transport has bounced back.

What happened to the McDonald's boys and other S'pore missing persons cases still unsolved?

For cold cases, the police said they regularly review missing person reports.

Malaysia records highest daily Covid-19 case count; KL most affected

The capital city Kuala Lumpur made up one-third of country's total number of cases on Saturday.

Roller coaster of emotions for S'poreans spending year-end in UK amid tight lockdown

"This has been the most challenging Christmas I've had in my life," said a Singaporean student.

Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief Tedros

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to learn the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lebanese man who stayed at Mandarin Orchard among new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Saturday's cases also include two Singaporeans who had returned from the United Kingdom.

Turning trash to treasure

Find out how four groups have added value to Singapore's food waste.

Good riddance, 2020

This is the year life got put on hold, when nearly everything that could go wrong did, says Jeremy Au Yong.

Good to buy homes with the 'wow' factor

For many Singaporeans, their first home is unlikely to be their last and so it is always better to buy with the foresight that you will need to sell it in the future.

Pandemic Power List: Who rocked the year of the great Covid-19 shake-up?

ST shortlists the 10 who hogged headlines in lifestyle, arts, entertainment and food.

