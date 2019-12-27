Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 27.
Waste not, want not: Eateries, hotels take measures to minimise festive food excess
Everyone loves a good feast during the festive season, but what do hotels and restaurants do with all of their leftover turkeys and log cakes?
Nasdaq ends above 9,000 for first time, Dow also hits record
A report by Mastercard Spending Plus estimated that holiday shopping sales rose 3.4 per cent this year, which was better than expected, with e-commerce taking a bigger bite of overall sales.
A 'very different experience' than in the kampung days: Grandma at Ang Mo Kio eclipse viewing party
It has been nearly 70 years since Ms Lu Lizhu, 80, last saw an eclipse.
PM Lee takes photos of annular solar eclipse from Gardens by the Bay
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "The skies were a little cloudy, but fortunately at the critical moment the sun (and moon) peeped through!"
Mystery shopping, lab tests to keep buyers safe
Enterprise Singapore has upped its monitoring of e-commerce sites as more products enter the online market.
Hyflux transfers remainder of TuasOne project to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; remains majority shareholder
The embattled water treatment company signs new agreements that will help ensure continued funding for the waste-to-energy project.
No trace of salmonella found in food samples taken from Itacho, but SFA taking action on unregistered food handler
Salmonella bacteria can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and typhoid fever very soon after it enters the body.
Spa season: 3 new spas to get your year-end self-care fix
They offer novel, luxurious treatments designed to re-energise you for the new year.
The Life List: Top 10 most-read Asian entertainment stories of 2019
Death and scandal dominated the Asian entertainment scene this year.
EU chief writes 'love letter' to Britain over Brexit, says UK always welcome back
"I know your strengths and weaknesses," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote.