Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2023

Netanyahu vows no let-up in war against Hamas; over 100 killed in overnight Israel air strikes
Diplomatic efforts on a new truce to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza have yielded little progress.
Shipment delays, higher rates expected in 2024 as water levels in Panama Canal fall to 73-year low
Shipping lines are avoiding the maritime shortcut in favour of longer, costlier routes.
Red Sea attacks on cargo ships may hit Chinese New Year deliveries, reignite supply chain woes
World celebrates Christmas in shadow of wars in Gaza, Ukraine
Pope Francis kicked off celebrations with a sombre call for peace during Christmas Eve mass.
2024: Year of keeping ‘an AI’ on job disruptions
2023 is ending with a reality check for many bosses, who are realising that they have not figured out what to use AI for.
Hanging Christmas tree falls on Singaporean tourist in Kuala Lumpur mall
The rise of pre-loved retail and the end of mindless shopping?
Consumers may be growing tired of the endless pursuit of shiny new material products. But they may be setting their sights elsewhere, says the writer.
People with disabilities in Indonesia aim for seats in Parliament in hope of endorsing friendly rules
10 people with disabilities are running to be MPs in the February 2024 general election.
No one wants used EVs, making new ones a tougher sell too
Demand has been hit in some European markets that were in the vanguard of the shift away from fossil fuel-powered propulsion.