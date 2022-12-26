Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, causes power outages, travel snarls
More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning.
China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation
The drills coincided with newly elected city mayors and county chiefs in Taiwan taking up their positions following local polls last month.
CNY activities return in full physical form to welcome Year of Rabbit
The Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival returns on site with a street light-up, food and festive fairs, and weekly shows.
A master’s degree: Necessary for that career move or a luxury item?
Not all postgraduate courses need state funding; not at a time when Singapore wants to equip workers with job-relevant skills instead of fuelling a paper chase.
Six dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain
Queue-fixers help tourists stomach long lines at Bangkok’s Michelin-rated eateries
High-end restaurants get a boost as Malaysians splurge on ‘revenge dining’
Restaurants have mushroomed in Malaysia since restrictions on dining out were lifted in August 2021.
How to cut down on impulse shopping
While a number of factors might lead someone to make an impulse purchase, a big one is stress.
Football: World Cup final ref Marciniak hits back at French criticism
The Polish referee responded after the French media said Messi's extra-time goal should have been disallowed.
Retiree, 77, turns heads with community artwork using 80,000 bottle caps in Bedok
The artist, Mr Sim Boh Huat, said he empties his mind and simply lets intuition guide his work.