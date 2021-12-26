Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Updated
Published
3 hours ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 26, 2021.

448 Omicron cases in S'pore to date, new cluster linked to The Vinyl Bar on River Valley Road

The primary case in the cluster is a traveller who arrived in Singapore on Dec 14 from the US on a VTL flight.

READ MORE HERE

98 new Omicron cases in S'pore, including 25 local cases: MOH

This is the largest number of Omicron cases reported in a single day since the variant was first detected in Singapore earlier in December.

READ MORE HERE

Suzuki Cup: Lions never gave up in semis defeat by Indonesia, says coach Yoshida

Indonesia emerged 4-2 winners after extra time in the second leg of the AFF C'ship tie and 5-3 on aggregate.

READ MORE HERE

Six injured after bus crashes into tree along TPE slip road; driver suspended

When SCDF officers arrived, they found that the 40-year-old driver was trapped in his seat and could not free himself.

READ MORE HERE

Queen Elizabeth pays moving tribute to late husband Prince Philip in Christmas message

"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why," said the Queen.

READ MORE HERE

New study to track children's cognitive growth in early years

Recruitment of the families started in September, and so far nearly 200 children have been signed up.

READ MORE HERE

2022 will put three key European 'pillars' to the test

How the EU responds to the challenges to its post-Cold War assumptions by Russia, the US and its own member states has major implications for the continents' long-term future, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know

Seven paediatric vaccination centres will start operating from tomorrow, as Singapore rolls out jabs to children below 12. 

READ MORE HERE

Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for Covid-19

Jin and RM tested positive a day after fellow member Suga reported a positive result.

READ MORE HERE

Drinking too much? Alcohol addiction can be treated but people unaware they have it

If you're worried you're drinking too much during festive gatherings, here are the signs and symptoms of alcohol dependence or addiction.

READ MORE HERE

