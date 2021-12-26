Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 26, 2021.
448 Omicron cases in S'pore to date, new cluster linked to The Vinyl Bar on River Valley Road
The primary case in the cluster is a traveller who arrived in Singapore on Dec 14 from the US on a VTL flight.
98 new Omicron cases in S'pore, including 25 local cases: MOH
This is the largest number of Omicron cases reported in a single day since the variant was first detected in Singapore earlier in December.
Suzuki Cup: Lions never gave up in semis defeat by Indonesia, says coach Yoshida
Indonesia emerged 4-2 winners after extra time in the second leg of the AFF C'ship tie and 5-3 on aggregate.
Six injured after bus crashes into tree along TPE slip road; driver suspended
When SCDF officers arrived, they found that the 40-year-old driver was trapped in his seat and could not free himself.
Queen Elizabeth pays moving tribute to late husband Prince Philip in Christmas message
"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why," said the Queen.
New study to track children's cognitive growth in early years
Recruitment of the families started in September, and so far nearly 200 children have been signed up.
2022 will put three key European 'pillars' to the test
How the EU responds to the challenges to its post-Cold War assumptions by Russia, the US and its own member states has major implications for the continents' long-term future, says Jonathan Eyal.
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Seven paediatric vaccination centres will start operating from tomorrow, as Singapore rolls out jabs to children below 12.
Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for Covid-19
Jin and RM tested positive a day after fellow member Suga reported a positive result.
Drinking too much? Alcohol addiction can be treated but people unaware they have it
If you're worried you're drinking too much during festive gatherings, here are the signs and symptoms of alcohol dependence or addiction.
