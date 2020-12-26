Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Dec 26.
S'pore PR tests positive for Covid-19 after completing SHN served partly at Mandarin Orchard
The 47-year-old man was one of the 14 new Covid-19 cases announced by MOH on Friday.
2 S'poreans sentenced to death in China for drug trafficking; MFA has provided consular assistance
Singapore's MFA said that the consulate-general provided regular assistance to Siti Aslina Junaidi and Mohd Yusri Mohd Yussof.
Yoozoo Games CEO Lin Qi dies at 39 amid poisoning probe
A 39-year-old male colleague surnamed Xu has been detained.
24 suspected secret society members nabbed in lead-up to Christmas
They were arrested at various "congregation hot spots" and shopping malls.
South Africa rejects claim its Covid-19 variant more dangerous than UK strain
Britain said that the variant there was highly concerning, because it is "more transmissible".
Hong Kong extends Covid-19 quarantine for visitors to 21 days
The latest moves mark stepped-up efforts to prevent a new variant of the coronavirus from spreading.
US doctor reports serious allergic reaction after getting Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
The case was the first of its kind reported to be linked to Moderna's vaccine.
More than 50 people nabbed at karaoke centre for flouting Malaysia's Covid-19 movement curbs
The customers were partying in more than 15 rooms at the centre when police raided the premises.
Britain and EU reach free trade deal, but details remain elusive
Both sides have rushed to claim that their respective negotiating stances triumphed.
Interactive: A-Z inventions of Covid-19
The coronavirus brought the world to its knees but there are upsides to this pandemic.