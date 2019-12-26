Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 26.

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests



Riot police hold banners warning people in Hong Kong on Dec 25, 2019. PHOTO: AP



Riot police patrolled past protest hotspots while tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled past.

All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse



An annular eclipse in progress at Pyramid Lake in Nevada, the United States, in May 2012. For the first time in two decades, a rare "ring of fire" known as an annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Boxing Day. PHOTO: KOH JOO BENG



Organisations and schools across Singapore are preparing to view rare sight of Moon covering Sun's centre, leaving a visible circle.

Johor braces for possible second wave of floods



In a photo taken on Dec 15, 2019, rescuers evacuate residents in Skudai, Johor. PHOTO: SIN CHEW DAILY



Another 500mm of rainfall is expected in Johor, officials said.

Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit



In a photo taken on Dec 27, 2018, police officers are seen patrolling the Merlion Park. PHOTO: ST FILE



The 32-year-old Indian national had allegedly committed the offence to protest against India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Australian firefighters spend Christmas Day containing blazes; temperatures to soar



A firefighter records video on his phone of a wall of flames in Orangeville, Australia, on Dec 5, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Intense heat is forecast to return again by the weekend, especially in Australia's south, where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 deg C.

Japan's Shinzo Abe tells China no improvement in ties without stability in East China Sea



China's Premier Li Keqiang (right) shakes hands with Japan's PM Shinzo Abe during their meeting in Dujyangyan, Sichuan province, on Dec 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



He and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a bilateral meeting in Chengdu, on the sidelines of a three-way summit with South Korea.

Protests continue in India against new citizenship law



A girl wearing a Santa Claus hat holds a placard as she attends a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on Dec 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide since the citizenship law was passed two weeks ago.

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world



A man dressed as Santa Claus carries a migrant child, who along with his parents is camping near the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge while waiting to apply for asylum to the US, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Dec 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



From Mexico to Pakistan, people around the world marked one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar.

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from Star Wars in Singapore



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is rated PG-13 in Singapore without the kiss scene, meaning parental guidance is advised for children below 13. PHOTO: AP



"The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the Film Classification Guidelines would require a higher rating," a spokeswoman from Infocomm Media Development Authority said.

Friends theme songwriter Allee Willis dies aged 72



Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colourful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s September and the Friends theme song, died on Dec 24, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Willis, who penned I'll Be There For You as well as several hits by Earth, Wind and Fire, died of a "cardiac event," her publicist said.

