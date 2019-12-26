Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 26.
'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests
Riot police patrolled past protest hotspots while tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled past.
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse
Organisations and schools across Singapore are preparing to view rare sight of Moon covering Sun's centre, leaving a visible circle.
Johor braces for possible second wave of floods
Another 500mm of rainfall is expected in Johor, officials said.
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
The 32-year-old Indian national had allegedly committed the offence to protest against India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Australian firefighters spend Christmas Day containing blazes; temperatures to soar
Intense heat is forecast to return again by the weekend, especially in Australia's south, where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 deg C.
Japan's Shinzo Abe tells China no improvement in ties without stability in East China Sea
He and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a bilateral meeting in Chengdu, on the sidelines of a three-way summit with South Korea.
Protests continue in India against new citizenship law
Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide since the citizenship law was passed two weeks ago.
In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world
From Mexico to Pakistan, people around the world marked one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar.
Disney cuts lesbian kiss from Star Wars in Singapore
"The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the Film Classification Guidelines would require a higher rating," a spokeswoman from Infocomm Media Development Authority said.
Friends theme songwriter Allee Willis dies aged 72
Willis, who penned I'll Be There For You as well as several hits by Earth, Wind and Fire, died of a "cardiac event," her publicist said.