Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Miracle triplets born from a frozen embryo celebrate first Christmas and birthday
Only one frozen embryo had been implanted in Dr Claire Low’s womb through in-vitro fertilisation. The chances of an embryo splitting into triplets are extremely rare, said her doctor.
JTC to reclaim 172ha of land in Tuas for industrial use, improved connections to Tuas Port
Companies remove directors and shareholders linked to $2.8b money laundering probe
The Gist 2023: The biggest social stories in Singapore
Among them is a new scheme that gives low-income families a leg-up if they take steps to improve their lives.
Singaporean woman dies after falling off 30m cliff at nature park in New York state
Will Gen Z put Trump back in the White House?
The most diverse generation in American history has soured on Biden since helping him to win in 2020, says Bhagyashree Garekar.
Crowds throng Orchard Road for first ever Christmas Eve street party
A 400m stretch of Orchard Road was closed to give way to performances, carolling, food trucks, and a countdown to Christmas.
Tiny volunteers: Even very young kids can learn from giving back to society
Christmas is a great time to emphasise values, say parents who volunteer with their kids.
’Tis the season to be jolly – but are you really happy?
Merrymaking may bring festive cheer, but the pursuit of real joy requires hard work, says Chin Soo Fang.