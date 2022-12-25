Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

A third of S’poreans spending less on X’mas due to rising costs; 3 in 5 hopeful about 2023

Only about one in 10 Singaporeans polled said they would be spending more than usual.

'A very precious gift': Wife who received husband's kidney and a new lease of life

An avid tennis player, she is looking forward to competing in the World Transplant Games in Australia in 2023.

Malaysia landslide: Body of the last missing boy found

The Dec 16 landslide was the third worst landslide disaster in Malaysia in the last 30 years.

Vacant BTO flats for sale: Outcry over MOP breaches reflects broader public housing woes

Review of policies an opportune time to address breaches of minimum occupation period, says housing correspondent Michelle Ng.

Public voting for ST’s Singaporean of the Year award begins, open till Jan 7

Community champions, passionate athletes and those who made an impact with their selfless acts are among the eight nominees.

Timely to review age limit for caning rapists, say some lawyers

The issue was in the spotlight last week after President Halimah Yacob called for a review of the age limit for caning rapists.

Tenant in S'pore claims $360k of jewellery missing in rental dispute

The case of a landlord-tenant relationship gone wrong spotlights the stakes involved and offers lessons for both sides.

Schools closed, flights cancelled as coldest day of the season grips South Korea

Most flights to and from popular Jeju island were cancelled.

Life Power List: The most influential lifestyle players of 2022

From actress Hong Huifang to TikTok sensation Uncle Raymond, here are the personalities who left an impression in 2022.

Singaporean said to run syndicate luring Malaysians to become cyber-fraud slaves

Victims who escaped say one syndicate in Myanmar is run by masterminds from China and Singapore.

