Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Christmas Day, Dec 25, 2021.
Voting open for Singaporean of the Year 2021 till Jan 7
This year's nominees include inspiring athletes, courageous community heroes and advocates.
82 new Omicron cases in S'pore, spike due to change in testing practice
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
People sitting near to each other should try not to be unmasked at the same time during meals, said IATA's medical adviser.
Residents spread festive cheer with Christmas landscapes in the heartland
From Bedok to Jurong West, and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio, residents in the heartland spread the Christmas cheer by decorating their neighbourhoods.
Property dispute in Batam leaves S'poreans anxious
ST Best Buys 2021: The choicest cars from $100,000 to $1,000,000
If you are in the market for a car, check out The Straits Times' annual Best Buys guide - which has run for over 30 years.
Singaporeans rally to help people affected by floods in Malaysia
At least 41 people have been killed and about 50,000 displaced in seven Malaysian states due to the floods.
Catch badminton world champ Loh Kean Yew, S'pore athletes in Dec 26 bus parade
He will be joined by Paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu, pool world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp and bowling world champ Shayna Ng.
Split-screen Singapore - what does the future hold?
Tied economically to the optimistic East but mentally to the pessimistic West, Singaporeans are blessed with many big existential questions to answer.
The Great S’pore Drive: Take a 200km road trip without leaving the country
Looking for something different to do this Christmas weekend? Try a mini driving holiday in Singapore.
