Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

Voting open for Singaporean of the Year 2021 till Jan 7

Who will be named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021? The ST award, presented by Swiss bank UBS, is an annual award given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made a positive and sustainable impact in society.

This year's nominees include inspiring athletes, courageous community heroes and advocates.

82 new Omicron cases in S'pore, spike due to change in testing practice

There were no deaths reported from the virus for the first time since Sept 19.

Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes

People sitting near to each other should try not to be unmasked at the same time during meals, said IATA's medical adviser.

Residents spread festive cheer with Christmas landscapes in the heartland

From Bedok to Jurong West, and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio, residents in the heartland spread the Christmas cheer by decorating their neighbourhoods.

Property dispute in Batam leaves S'poreans anxious

A group of Singaporeans are now embroiled in a dispute with Indonesian developers.

ST Best Buys 2021: The choicest cars from $100,000 to $1,000,000

If you are in the market for a car, check out The Straits Times' annual Best Buys guide - which has run for over 30 years.

Singaporeans rally to help people affected by floods in Malaysia

At least 41 people have been killed and about 50,000 displaced in seven Malaysian states due to the floods.

Catch badminton world champ Loh Kean Yew, S'pore athletes in Dec 26 bus parade

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew at a press conference after arriving to Changi Airport Terminal 1, 21 Dec 2021.

He will be joined by Paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu, pool world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp and bowling world champ Shayna Ng.

Split-screen Singapore - what does the future hold?

Tied economically to the optimistic East but mentally to the pessimistic West, Singaporeans are blessed with many big existential questions to answer.

The Great S’pore Drive: Take a 200km road trip without leaving the country

Looking for something different to do this Christmas weekend? Try a mini driving holiday in Singapore.

