Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Dec 25.

'The deal is done': EU and Britain clinch narrow Brexit accord

Deal is clinched just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

More S'poreans may have to be vaccinated as more contagious Covid-19 strains detected: Public health school dean

"This is the only way we can continue to ensure the community as a whole is protected," Prof Teo Yik Ying said.

Around 1 in 4 Singapore residents surveyed believe false claim that Covid-19 vaccine alters DNA

Older respondents were more likely to believe the false claim that Covid-19 vaccines alter DNA.

Zam Zam Restaurant fined a second time for flouting Covid-19 measures; S'poreans reminded to stay vigilant

Over the weekend, 16 food and beverage outlets and 36 individuals were fined for breaching safe management measures.

All set for Christmas in the heartland in Singapore

From Sembawang to Clementi and Pasir Ris, locals are adding their own lights and tinsel to decorations put up in HDB estates.

Vote for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020

Meet the eight nominees for the award, now in its sixth year.

Racism in Singapore: Time to listen to minorities' concerns

The majority community can learn to put away their defensive posture and listen.

Newlyweds open doors to families in need of shelter

The couple even moved out in March so a stranded family of seven could get shelter in their home.

Lorong Ah Soo may be the first in Singapore to introduce virtual bus lanes

Lorong Ah Soo sees up to 35 buses per hour heading towards Hougang Avenue 3.

Marina Bay Sands paid a price for courting China's 'whales'

"Whales" are the big moneymakers for casinos and some employees say they needed to work with junkets to attract them.

