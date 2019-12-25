Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 25.

A special Christmas for Singaporean who survived sea ordeal





Mr John Low with his wife at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Dec 24, 2019. PHOTO: SADIQ ASYRAF



Mr John Low floated adrift at sea for 80 hours while clinging on to a life buoy seven months ago.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters





Protesters react to tear gas as police and protesters confront each other during a rally in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on Dec 24, 2019. PHOTO: EPA



There was a heavy police presence into the night in Tsim Sha Tsui with hundreds of officers standing guard.

ST Singaporean of the Year: Extending a hand to help others





Education consultant Chalmers Chin, Carousell co-founders Marcus Tan (right), Quek Siu Rui and Lucas Ngoo, former technology consultant Gillian Tee, and former computer professional Angie Chew. ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, KEVIN LIM, GIN TAY, JASON QUAH



Public voting for the ST Singaporean of the Year 2019 award begins today.

All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky



An annular eclipse in progress at Pyramid Lake in Nevada, the United States, in May 2012. For the first time in two decades, a rare "ring of fire" known as an annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Boxing Day. PHOTO: KOH JOO BENG



It has been dubbed the "greatest astronomical event in Singapore".

Partygoers turn to drive-home valet services during festive period to avoid drink driving





The increase in demand for drive-home valet services comes just after the amendments made to the Road Traffic Act entered into force last month. PHOTO: ST FILE



Most companies charge a fee of around $38 for a single trip.

Trump hopes for Christmas vase, not missile test, from North Korea





This photo taken on June 30, 2019, US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone in Panmunjom, South Korea. PHOTO: REUTERS



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised the unidentified "gift" - which could be a missile test - if the US does not make concessions in nuclear talks by the end of the year.

Top tech moments of the decade



PHOTOS: AP, REUTERS, AFP



Do you remember when Spotify and Uber entered your life?

Generation Grit: Victim of domestic violence becomes cop to protect other abuse victims





Assistant Superintendent Jason Yeo says that a major factor that led him to a career with the Singapore Police Force was that the job "hit home". ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Jason Yeo suffered abuse at the hands of his late father, but now does his part as an assistant superintendent of police to protect other abused children.

Youth admits pointing mobile phone camera at girl while she was taking a shower during school camp





The offender said he decided to play a "prank" on a female camp-mate by pointing his mobile phone camera at the girl while she was taking a shower. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The 19-year-old decided to play a "prank" on a female campmate.

Money FM Podcast: Look ageless this festive season

Here are some aesthetic treatments that you could undergo to look your best this festive season.

