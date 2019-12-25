Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 25.
A special Christmas for Singaporean who survived sea ordeal
Mr John Low floated adrift at sea for 80 hours while clinging on to a life buoy seven months ago.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters
There was a heavy police presence into the night in Tsim Sha Tsui with hundreds of officers standing guard.
ST Singaporean of the Year: Extending a hand to help others
Public voting for the ST Singaporean of the Year 2019 award begins today.
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
It has been dubbed the "greatest astronomical event in Singapore".
Partygoers turn to drive-home valet services during festive period to avoid drink driving
Most companies charge a fee of around $38 for a single trip.
Trump hopes for Christmas vase, not missile test, from North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised the unidentified "gift" - which could be a missile test - if the US does not make concessions in nuclear talks by the end of the year.
Top tech moments of the decade
Do you remember when Spotify and Uber entered your life?
Generation Grit: Victim of domestic violence becomes cop to protect other abuse victims
Jason Yeo suffered abuse at the hands of his late father, but now does his part as an assistant superintendent of police to protect other abused children.
Youth admits pointing mobile phone camera at girl while she was taking a shower during school camp
The 19-year-old decided to play a "prank" on a female campmate.
Money FM Podcast: Look ageless this festive season
Here are some aesthetic treatments that you could undergo to look your best this festive season.