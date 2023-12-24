Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Donations fell by 5 per cent to $2.95 billion at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

Only the community and health sectors recorded a rise in donations raised in FY2021.

READ MORE HERE

Turf City: A sports playground that will be missed by all, but tenants trudge on

Tenants must vacate by Dec 31 as the 140ha site has been marked for residential use.

READ MORE HERE

‘Mama has really missed you’: Taiwanese man finds S’porean ex-SIA stewardess mum after nearly 40 years

“I feel like a heavy burden has been lifted from my heart,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

The Gist 2023: AI, malware scams and other key tech developments in Singapore

Malware scams, cyber-security threats and AI dominated the headlines in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly woman loses $20k after being duped into risky investment by bank employee

The woman wanted to put $100k in a fixed deposit account but was convinced by the employee to buy an investment product.

READ MORE HERE

When MRT priority seats turn into ‘old v young’ battleground

Singaporeans supposedly respect their elders. But the self-entitled behaviour of some older people irritates the young.

READ MORE HERE

Fighting rages in northern Gaza; Biden speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu

The UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave but stopped short of demanding a ceasefire.

READ MORE HERE

Wuhan’s economy sputters back to life post-pandemic, but retail continues to disappoint

Residents, firms say they have faith in the city's recovery as the government focuses on expansion of China's central region.

READ MORE HERE

‘Snow’ falls on last Christmas party in Bedok Reservoir estate but happy memories live on

The elaborate Christmas display has become an annual tradition, started by Bedok resident Sandy Goh Siew Hua. But on Dec 23, residents gathered for their last Christmas party.

READ MORE HERE

All-male music, outing groups draw more retired men to take part and make friends

While running its drumming fitness programme, Trans Focus AAC in Bukit Timah found that male seniors enjoyed it.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top