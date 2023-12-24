Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Donations fell by 5 per cent to $2.95 billion at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic
Turf City: A sports playground that will be missed by all, but tenants trudge on
‘Mama has really missed you’: Taiwanese man finds S’porean ex-SIA stewardess mum after nearly 40 years
The Gist 2023: AI, malware scams and other key tech developments in Singapore
Elderly woman loses $20k after being duped into risky investment by bank employee
The woman wanted to put $100k in a fixed deposit account but was convinced by the employee to buy an investment product.
When MRT priority seats turn into ‘old v young’ battleground
Singaporeans supposedly respect their elders. But the self-entitled behaviour of some older people irritates the young.
Fighting rages in northern Gaza; Biden speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu
The UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave but stopped short of demanding a ceasefire.
Wuhan’s economy sputters back to life post-pandemic, but retail continues to disappoint
Residents, firms say they have faith in the city's recovery as the government focuses on expansion of China's central region.
‘Snow’ falls on last Christmas party in Bedok Reservoir estate but happy memories live on
The elaborate Christmas display has become an annual tradition, started by Bedok resident Sandy Goh Siew Hua. But on Dec 23, residents gathered for their last Christmas party.
All-male music, outing groups draw more retired men to take part and make friends
While running its drumming fitness programme, Trans Focus AAC in Bukit Timah found that male seniors enjoyed it.