Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Updated
Published
11 hours ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Christmas Eve, Dec 24, 2021.

Over 1 in 3 kids invited for Covid-19 vaccination have signed up; December slots fully booked

<p>Primary school children and their parents cross a traffic junction at Sengkang West Ave with umbrellas to shield themselves from the afternoon sun, taken on Aug 21, 2020.</p>

The vaccination exercise for children aged 5 to 11 in Singapore begins on Dec 27.

OCBC cautions public about SMS scams after customers lose $140,000 in 10 days

Scammers send SMSes purportedly from the bank claiming there are issues with customers' bank accounts or credit cards.

S'pore suspends VTL ticket sales: What does it mean for my travel plans?

<p>Passengers wearing face masks collecting luggages at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on November 5, 2021. The expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme in Singapore has given the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector a boost, wi

If you have already bought your VTL tickets, you will still be allowed to travel.

More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron

Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days.

China's live-streaming influencers come under scrutiny

<p>Livestreaming sessions by Chinese livestreamers Li Jiaqi and Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, (L) are seen on Alibaba's e-commerce app Taobao displayed on mobile phones in this illustration picture taken December 14, 2021. Picture taken December 14,

Tax bureaus in Beijing, Shanghai and some provinces have ordered celebrities and Internet influencers to pay outstanding taxes in 10 days.

Reporting workplace sexual harassment: Dealing with retaliation

It's an overlooked consequence of a victim making a report - bosses extracting revenge, exclusion by co-workers. What can be done?

Stars with style panache: Most influential fashion icons of 2021

You cannot go wrong being inspired by these stars who wielded the most fashion influence in 2021.

Interactive: Triggered by innocent Christmas songs?

Will innocent lyrics of Christmas holiday songs upset you? Take this tongue-in-cheek personality test.

The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies

Here are some kid-friendly shows the family can enjoy together during the holidays.

Man admits stalking 2 people for nearly 5 months after they rejected his gift

Kelvin Chng Photographer,and Osmond Chia Straits Times have confirm the IDSoon Xian Feng, 21, arriving at State Courts on 23 Dec 2021: He stalked his victims from Feb to July this year, committing acts including stealing their belongings. Pleadin

Soon Xian Feng left cigarette butts near their main door and threw eggs on the floor outside their unit.

