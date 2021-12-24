Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Christmas Eve, Dec 24, 2021.
Over 1 in 3 kids invited for Covid-19 vaccination have signed up; December slots fully booked
OCBC cautions public about SMS scams after customers lose $140,000 in 10 days
Scammers send SMSes purportedly from the bank claiming there are issues with customers' bank accounts or credit cards.
S'pore suspends VTL ticket sales: What does it mean for my travel plans?
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days.
China's live-streaming influencers come under scrutiny
Tax bureaus in Beijing, Shanghai and some provinces have ordered celebrities and Internet influencers to pay outstanding taxes in 10 days.
Reporting workplace sexual harassment: Dealing with retaliation
It's an overlooked consequence of a victim making a report - bosses extracting revenge, exclusion by co-workers. What can be done?
Stars with style panache: Most influential fashion icons of 2021
You cannot go wrong being inspired by these stars who wielded the most fashion influence in 2021.
Interactive: Triggered by innocent Christmas songs?
Will innocent lyrics of Christmas holiday songs upset you? Take this tongue-in-cheek personality test.
The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies
Man admits stalking 2 people for nearly 5 months after they rejected his gift
Soon Xian Feng left cigarette butts near their main door and threw eggs on the floor outside their unit.
