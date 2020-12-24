Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Dec 24.
Singapore confirms first case of new Covid-19 strain from UK, a 17-year-old student who recently returned from Britain
MOH is pending confirmatory results for another 11 cases who are preliminarily positive for the B117 strain.
UK detects second potentially 'more transmissible' Covid-19 strain from South Africa
The new strain was detected in contacts of Covid-19 cases who have travelled from South Africa.
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defence bill, threatens government shutdown
Trump describes the Bill as a "gift" to China and Russia.
Top scientist Anthony Fauci says US could see return to normal by next summer
It might be possible to achieve widespread population immunity by then, he said.
British supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50
One report said there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death.
Fireworks at 11 heartland locations to usher in the New Year
Fireworks will take place at locations including Bedok, Tampines, Bishan and Yew Tee.
Interactive: 20 words that define 2020
The year 2020 has changed how we work, how we socialise, how we communicate, how we shop and even the words we use.
Cannabis is less dangerous? Not to me, says Singaporean former drug addict
The recent softening in stance by a UN commission towards cannabis is cause for alarm, says the businessman.
Mediacorp stars caught allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules at Jeffrey Xu's birthday bash
A picture showed 13 people together, with Xu holding a cake.
What's next for singer JJ Lin after a productive pandemic year?
For starters, he is releasing his debut English EP, Like You Do, in early 2021.