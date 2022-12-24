Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Updated
Published
5 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Japan warns of dangerous white Christmas as heavy snowfall forecast

Airlines were forced to cancel about 200 domestic flights on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Arctic blast, blizzards disrupt US travel ahead of holidays

The blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a bomb cyclone that could produce blinding snow.

READ MORE HERE

US asks Putin to keep acknowledging reality after Ukraine 'war' reference

Russia has criminalised misleading words over what Putin has termed a "special military operation".

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Asia’s fine showing wins respect at the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup showed that Asia, football's sleeping continent, is finally waking up.

READ MORE HERE

Christmas wish: S'porean woman hopes to reunite with biological parents in Malaysia

A possible clue is her rare blood condition, which doctors believe is inherited from her biological parents.

READ MORE HERE

Neighbours spread festive cheer by working together on Christmas decorations for their estates

"It’s a nice feeling coming home every day, seeing the streets lit up and watching all my neighbours gather," said one resident.

READ MORE HERE

Heading to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve? Avoid crowds with digital map

The map shows congestion levels in real time and will be accessible on Dec 24.

READ MORE HERE

Healthy festive feasting: Watch the portions, eat more slowly

Whether you are hosting a party or attending one, here is how to have a good and healthy time.

READ MORE HERE

Old and bold, this 85-year-old dynamo is a role model for living a longer, fuller life

Madam Ratnam Periowsamy has an insatiable appetite to learn and try new things, from public-speaking engagements to embracing technology.

READ MORE HERE

Learning music helps those with special needs hone their daily skills

Music can be a powerful tool in helping children with autism. Piano lessons have helped seven-year-old Claire, who is non-verbal, improve her motor skills, attention span and confidence.

Children with special needs might not be able to express how they feel as easily or as readily, and learning music can help hone these skills, a clinical psychologist said.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top