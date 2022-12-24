Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Japan warns of dangerous white Christmas as heavy snowfall forecast
Arctic blast, blizzards disrupt US travel ahead of holidays
The blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a bomb cyclone that could produce blinding snow.
US asks Putin to keep acknowledging reality after Ukraine 'war' reference
Russia has criminalised misleading words over what Putin has termed a "special military operation".
Asia’s fine showing wins respect at the World Cup
The 2022 World Cup showed that Asia, football's sleeping continent, is finally waking up.
Christmas wish: S'porean woman hopes to reunite with biological parents in Malaysia
A possible clue is her rare blood condition, which doctors believe is inherited from her biological parents.
Neighbours spread festive cheer by working together on Christmas decorations for their estates
"It’s a nice feeling coming home every day, seeing the streets lit up and watching all my neighbours gather," said one resident.
Heading to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve? Avoid crowds with digital map
Healthy festive feasting: Watch the portions, eat more slowly
Whether you are hosting a party or attending one, here is how to have a good and healthy time.
Old and bold, this 85-year-old dynamo is a role model for living a longer, fuller life
Madam Ratnam Periowsamy has an insatiable appetite to learn and try new things, from public-speaking engagements to embracing technology.
Learning music helps those with special needs hone their daily skills
Children with special needs might not be able to express how they feel as easily or as readily, and learning music can help hone these skills, a clinical psychologist said.
