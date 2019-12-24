Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 24.
Police boost presence in Marina Bay area ahead of New Year countdown
The police will be aided by technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles.
Singapore student volunteers to help fight Australian bush fires
The University of Sydney student has been doing this about three times a week since the end of September.
Boeing dismisses CEO to restore confidence over 737 Max crisis
Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective from Jan 13.
SMEs pessimistic about next year, scaling back expansion plans: Poll
The gloom is most apparent in industries that rely on exports, given the uncertainties stemming from the trade war.
Shopping frenzy in Orchard Rd: Last-minute shoppers are flocking to pick up gifts
The upcoming Chinese New Year may have also boosted sales.
Protesters fill Hong Kong harbourside, with rallies planned over Christmas
As Hong Kong gears up for Christmas celebrations, the protesters are planning wildcat gatherings in prime shopping malls and a "silent night" rally later today.
Two piracy attempts in Singapore Strait on Dec 23; five attacks in just four days
The pirates tied up crew members as they attempted to rob the ships but left empty-handed when the alarm was sounded in both instances.
Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Jamal Khashoggi murder
A UN investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go free.
Breaking down barriers in schools , one step at a time
Mainstream schools are using assistive technology to break down physical barriers so students with special needs can be with their mainstream peers.
4 local writers pen short stories for festive season
Gather around for some Christmas tales.