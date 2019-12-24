Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Dec 24.

Police boost presence in Marina Bay area ahead of New Year countdown



Officers from the Police Tactical Unit of the Special Operations Command on patrol in Raffles Place yesterday. They are among the specialist police units on patrol in the city area as Singapore prepares to ring in the new year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The police will be aided by technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles.

Singapore student volunteers to help fight Australian bush fires



Singaporean Mark Yeong, who is a student at the University of Sydney, has been battling bush fires around Sydney as a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service about three times a week since the end of September. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARK YEONG



The University of Sydney student has been doing this about three times a week since the end of September.

Boeing dismisses CEO to restore confidence over 737 Max crisis



In this photo taken on Oct 30, 2019, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies during a hearing on the grounded 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS



Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective from Jan 13.

SMEs pessimistic about next year, scaling back expansion plans: Poll



A new survey found that companies remain pessimistic about the first six months of 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The gloom is most apparent in industries that rely on exports, given the uncertainties stemming from the trade war.

Shopping frenzy in Orchard Rd: Last-minute shoppers are flocking to pick up gifts



Mr Jorge Antunes, 61, and his five-year-old granddaughter Maia Antunes, posing for a photograph under a Christmas tree at Takashimaya on Sunday. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The upcoming Chinese New Year may have also boosted sales.

Protesters fill Hong Kong harbourside, with rallies planned over Christmas



Protesters shining lights from cellphones and raising their hands to symbolise the pro-democracy movement's five demands at a rally in Hong Kong yesterday. PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



As Hong Kong gears up for Christmas celebrations, the protesters are planning wildcat gatherings in prime shopping malls and a "silent night" rally later today.

Two piracy attempts in Singapore Strait on Dec 23; five attacks in just four days



A photo taken on July 26, 2019, showing container ships moored off the Singapore Strait. PHOTO: ST FILE



The pirates tied up crew members as they attempted to rob the ships but left empty-handed when the alarm was sounded in both instances.

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Jamal Khashoggi murder



A photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Bahraini capital Manama on Dec 15, 2014. Five people will be executed and another three will be imprisoned for 24 years. PHOTO: AFP



A UN investigator accused it of making a “mockery” of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year’s killing to go free.

Breaking down barriers in schools , one step at a time



Tejas Mahendran, seven, who has low vision due to cone-rod dystrophy, uses a portable video magnification system that enlarges words on the class whiteboard and materials like worksheets to help him read. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Mainstream schools are using assistive technology to break down physical barriers so students with special needs can be with their mainstream peers.

4 local writers pen short stories for festive season



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Gather around for some Christmas tales.

