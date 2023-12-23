Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23, 2023

New hospital opens in Woodlands, can expand to 1,800 beds for future needs

Woodlands Health integrates acute and community hospitals within the same building.

No good grades, no good jobs: How China’s youth are chasing their dreams in an uncertain future

Four young people speak candidly on how they have redefined personal success but also hold fears about their future.

Condo owner loses court fight to install blinds on balconies

The High Court upheld a lower court finding that the blinds failed to keep with the appearance of the rest of the building.

‘We may not win immediately, but we will win eventually’: Thailand’s almost-PM Pita

Both Mr Pita Limjaroenrat and his Move Forward Party are facing cases in the Constitutional Court.

The Gist 2023: The biggest education stories in S’pore

ST highlights five top developments in the education sector in 2023. 

We have to live with Covid-19 like it’s the flu

Singapore strives for high influenza vaccination coverage. The same applies to Covid-19, says the writer.

Jokowi’s son fends off criticism from seasoned rivals in Indonesia’s first vice-presidential debate

The 36-year-old also laid out his plans to improve the economy and create 19 million jobs.

2,900 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs during raid in Yishun

The total goods and services tax evaded amounted to $342,134.

Singaporean of the Year finalist: 12-year-old who raised over $1.2m for charity is ‘wired to help’

Chng Rui Jie has organised 60 online fund-raising campaigns for charities.

New mall in Holland Village lets pets paw-ty

Dine in with your fur babies, attend craft workshops and shop at a Christmas market at One Holland Village.

