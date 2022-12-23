Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB probing cases of BTO flats listed for sale after being left ‘vacant’
50 iconic images of 2022
From mighty rivers made dry by extreme weather to football's greatest night, here are the defining moments of the year.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried released on $340m bond at US court appearance
He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund.
Applied Materials breaks ground on $600 million facility in Singapore that will add 1,000 jobs
The US company's new investment in Singapore follows expansion plans by global peers such as Micron Technology, GlobalFoundries, Soitec and Siltronic here.
Singapore’s Sea freezes salaries, cuts bonuses as tougher 2023 looms
The Asian Internet giant needs to focus on profitability after a difficult 2022, said its chief executive officer in an internal memo.
China’s economic slump could last until April, say economists
The economy will contract this quarter and next due to widespread disruption caused by a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Post-pandemic travels: Same same but also different
Covid-19 taught us all to appreciate our own backyard. But for associate editor Chua Mui Hoong, the lure of travelling never went away.
As egg shortage persists, Malaysian sellers scramble for more supply
Is there still a standard office dress code in a post-Covid-19 time?
Worries of a Covid-19 era, the focus on practicalities and desire for comfort should make stuffy dress norms a thing of the past, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
Light projection show, fireworks to dazzle during year-end festivities at Marina Bay
The countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute-long fireworks display around the Bay.
