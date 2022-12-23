Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HDB probing cases of BTO flats listed for sale after being left ‘vacant’

Between 2017 and November this year, 53 errant flat owners were taken to task.

READ MORE HERE

50 iconic images of 2022

From mighty rivers made dry by extreme weather to football's greatest night, here are the defining moments of the year.

READ MORE HERE

FTX founder Bankman-Fried released on $340m bond at US court appearance

He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Applied Materials breaks ground on $600 million facility in Singapore that will add 1,000 jobs

The US company's new investment in Singapore follows expansion plans by global peers such as Micron Technology, GlobalFoundries, Soitec and Siltronic here.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Sea freezes salaries, cuts bonuses as tougher 2023 looms

The Asian Internet giant needs to focus on profitability after a difficult 2022, said its chief executive officer in an internal memo.

READ MORE HERE

China’s economic slump could last until April, say economists

The economy will contract this quarter and next due to widespread disruption caused by a surge in Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE HERE

Post-pandemic travels: Same same but also different

Covid-19 taught us all to appreciate our own backyard. But for associate editor Chua Mui Hoong, the lure of travelling never went away.

READ MORE HERE

As egg shortage persists, Malaysian sellers scramble for more supply

Malaysia will import up to 10 million eggs daily from India, starting Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Is there still a standard office dress code in a post-Covid-19 time?

Worries of a Covid-19 era, the focus on practicalities and desire for comfort should make stuffy dress norms a thing of the past, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Light projection show, fireworks to dazzle during year-end festivities at Marina Bay

The countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute-long fireworks display around the Bay.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top