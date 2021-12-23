Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Raeesah Khan insists Pritam Singh had told her to keep up her lie and 'take it to the grave'

The former WP MP said the phrase is not one that she would usually use, and it did not come from her.

Raeesah did not suffer from mental disorder that predisposed her to tell untruths: IMH expert

He also said Ms Khan did not suffer from dissociation between Aug 3 and Dec 3.

Long line at SIA centre, more calls to travel agents ahead of VTL ticket sales freeze

Anxious travellers rush to buy and confirm tickets before freeze on VTL ticket sales from Dec 23 to Jan 20. 

Planning to travel to S'pore over the holidays? Here's what you need to know

Singapore's travel restrictions will be tightened due to the Omicron variant. Here's a look at the changes in a nutshell.

Woman who died in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road was found near abandoned village

Veteran hikers cautioned others to avoid the ruins because of its treacherous terrain.

Malaysia floods: Stuck for 6 hours in a car with my daughter amid rising waters

Malaysia correspondent Nadirah Rodzi shares her experience of the flooding that hit Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Family devastated as father and son die less than 24 hours apart

The son died last Sunday after he collapsed while praying for his father's health in a temple. His father, who had been hospitalised since August, died the next morning.

How Singapore leapt back up list of best places to be in Covid-19 pandemic

The country jumped 19 spots to No. 18 in Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking in December.

Miss World Singapore down with Covid-19 after returning from Puerto Rico

The Miss World pageant finale slated for Dec 16 was cancelled after multiple people fell ill with the virus.

Here's what Squid Game, Spiderman and Pokemon look like to an AI

Artificial intelligence mobile art applications are a load of fun. But AI has other important uses, and also raises questions of ethics and ownership, says Grace Ho.

