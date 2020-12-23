Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 23.

Checks and enforcement to be stepped up as Singapore cannot let its guard down: Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong said that within Singapore, people have to continue to take the pandemic seriously.

12 households evacuated after suspected war relic found in Shunfu unit under construction

The corner terraced unit at 43 Jalan Rabu, which is currently under construction, was cordoned off.

No breach found so far in probe into 13 SHN cases at Mandarin Orchard hotel: Lawrence Wong

What happened there is another reminder that things can go wrong, said Lawrence Wong.

Details on S'pore's Covid-19 vaccination programme could be released by January: Lawrence Wong

Healthcare and front-line workers will receive the first vaccines between the end of the year and January or February.

Wonton mee business fight: Court dismisses claims made by partner, founder's daughters

With a trademark dispute still before the court, the battle over the wonton mee business is far from over.

Could en-bloc fever start again in 2021?

The continued drop in unsold inventory and a conservative slate of sites on the Government Land Sales programme may lead to a revival.

Biden says huge cyberattack on US government cannot go 'unanswered'

"This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch when he wasn’t watching," Biden said.

What helps people bounce back

Singapore's whole-of-nation approach to fighting Covid-19 is a model for how we need to support people still struggling to get back on their feet, says Lydia Lim.

Ex-NCMP's new book reveals details on WP's inner workings

Yee Jenn Jong's book confirms for the first time that there had been a group of members who felt the party's MPs had mishandled matters at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.

Rest & Relax: 7 ways to fully recharge, from knitting to soaking in nature

Activities such as meditation, exercise, and being in nature can improve physical and mental energy.

